ThorTech Solutions Achieves AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Accreditation

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThorTech Solutions is proud to announce they are now an Advanced Consulting Partner within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). To qualify for this prestigious honor, the APN Advanced Consulting Partner tier, businesses must meet extensive requirements that demonstrate the scale of their AWS expertise, capabilities, and engagement in the AWS Ecosystem. Out of over 10,000 partners in the APN network, fewer than 10% have been able to achieve the Advanced designation.

"The ThorTech Solutions team is honored to be recognized by AWS as an Advanced Consulting Partner," said Eric Thorsen, CEO, and Founder of ThorTech Solutions. "We feel this achievement is a recognition of the experience and value ThorTech's engineers bring to the table for each of our AWS customers. We are proud to bring the benefits of AWS to our customers and help them experience the reduced costs, increased security, and innovation in cloud computing AWS provides. This collaboration builds on an existing long-standing relationship. Together, ThorTech and AWS provide a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio that will give enterprise customers fast, flexible access to the cloud."

ThorTech Solutions customers benefit from working with a company that is uniquely expert in cloud applications, DevOps Automation, and AWS. Our team of cloud engineers has vast experience working with AWS migrations and can quickly help customers migrate legacy applications to the cloud, optimize existing cloud infrastructure, or design cloud-native software. ThorTech gives AWS customers a unique blend of cloud software and security services to support their business needs.

About ThorTech Solutions

ThorTech Solutions was founded in 2001 by Eric Thorsen. ThorTech seeks to help businesses simplify their IT, improve security, increase uptime, and reduce friction in getting new products to market. ThorTech helps businesses achieve this by utilizing advancements in private and public cloud offerings and by providing unparalleled execution, customer support, and managed services.

Contact: Eric Clay & ThorTech

Phone: 703-220-4915

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ThorTech Solutions