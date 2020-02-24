Those Who Believe They Have a Claim Against Purdue Must File a Proof of Claim by the Bar Date: June 30, 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being issued by Prime Clerk.

What is this about?

Purdue Pharma L.P., a U.S. limited partnership, its general partner and its subsidiaries, including Imbrium Therapeutics L.P., Adlon Therapeutics L.P., Greenfield BioVentures L.P., Avrio Health L.P., Rhodes Technologies, and Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P. ("Purdue"), filed for bankruptcy in September 2019. Purdue is now giving notice to anyone who thinks they may have a claim against Purdue, including claims related to Purdue prescription opioids, like OxyContin, that they must file all claims seeking compensation by June 30, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

What is a claim and who can file?

A "claim" means a right to seek payment or other compensation. You must file a Proof of Claim Form so it is actually received by the deadline. It can be filed by you, by a legal guardian, by survivors, or by relatives of people who have died or are disabled. All Personal Injury Claimant Proof of Claim Forms and any supporting documentation submitted with those forms will be kept highly confidential and will not be made available to the public. You do not need an attorney to file a proof of claim for you.

Additionally, partnerships, corporations, joint ventures, trusts, governmental units, and Native American Tribes may also file a proof of claim against Purdue or any of its affiliated Debtor companies.

Go to www.PurduePharmaClaims.com to find a complete list of instructions on how to file a claim. You will also find a list of the opioids produced, marketed or sold by Purdue Pharma L.P., a U.S. limited partnership, its general partner and its subsidiaries, including Imbrium Therapeutics L.P., Adlon Therapeutics L.P., Greenfield BioVentures L.P., Avrio Health L.P., Rhodes Technologies, and Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P.

Individuals and entities may file a Proof of Claim even if a settlement is contemplated in the Purdue bankruptcy so that the claim can be considered as part of any settlement.

Who does this affect and what are your rights?

If you think you've suffered harm from Purdue or its prescription opioids, you have the right to file a claim even if you may also have received reimbursement from insurance. Examples of claims that may be filed in the Purdue bankruptcy include death, addiction or dependence, lost wages, loss of spousal relationship benefit for things like child-rearing, enjoyment of life, etc., or Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (sometimes referred to as "NAS"), among others.

The deadline to file a claim is June 30, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. If you do not file a claim by the deadline, you will lose the right to file a claim against Purdue, and you will lose any right to seek payment or compensation you may have had. Proof of Claim Forms, a list of opioids produced, marketed or sold by Purdue Pharma L.P., a U.S. limited partnership, its general partner and its subsidiaries, including Imbrium Therapeutics L.P., Adlon Therapeutics L.P., Greenfield BioVentures L.P., Avrio Health L.P., Rhodes Technologies, and Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P., and instructions for how to file a claim are online at www.PurduePharmaClaims.com. You can also request a claim form by mail, email or phone:

Purdue Pharma Claims Processing Center

c/o Prime Clerk LLC

850 Third Avenue, Ste. 412, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Email: purduepharmainfo@primeclerk.com

Phone: 1.844.217.0912

This is only a summary of the information.

Is Purdue out of money? No. For more information concerning Purdue's bankruptcy, Frequently Asked Questions, Proof of Claim Forms, examples of personal injury and other claims that can be filed, instructions on how to file a claim, and important documents including the Bar Date Notice, visit www.PurduePharmaClaims.com, or call 1.844.217.0912.

SOURCE Prime Clerk the Court-Appointed Claims and Noticing Agent

Related Links

http://www.PurduePharmaClaims.com

