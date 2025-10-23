Thought Industries Appoints Irana Wasti as CEO to Lead the Company's Next Chapter in AI-Powered Customer Learning and Experience

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, a leading customer learning and engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Irana Wasti as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board. Wasti succeeds Robin Wadsworth, who led the company through a period of transformational growth and innovation and will continue to support Thought Industries as a strategic advisor.

Irana Wasti, CEO, Thought Industries

Wasti joins Thought Industries at a pivotal time as the company accelerates its mission to empower every business to anticipate needs, eliminate friction, and turn every customer interaction into value - powered by AI, driven by insights, and scaled through continuous learning and engagement.

"I am thrilled to be joining Thought Industries at this exciting moment," said Irana Wasti. "The opportunity ahead of us is extraordinary - empowering businesses to anticipate and serve their customers better, creating real, measurable value and lasting impact. By building an Agentic AI platform that seamlessly connects learning, feedback, and personalization, we'll help our customers deliver engagement and growth at unprecedented scale. "

A seasoned C-level executive and global business leader, Wasti brings more than two decades of experience driving growth transformations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Most recently, she has served as Chief Product Officer at BILL, where she led product strategy and innovation, launching a category-defining integrated financial operations platform that scaled the company to $1B in annual revenue. Previously, as President of GoDaddy EMEA, she spearheaded GoDaddy's expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

"Leading Thought Industries has been one of the greatest honors of my career," said Robin Wadsworth, outgoing CEO. "Over the past six years, we've built a company that redefined customer learning as a driver of engagement and growth. Irana is exactly the right leader to take us forward - bringing strategic vision, executional excellence, and a deep passion for innovation and people."

"Chris Murphy, Chairman of the Board said, "Irana's track record of building category-defining products, her passion for empowering customers, and her commitment to inclusive leadership make her the ideal person to lead Thought Industries into its next chapter."

Under Wasti's leadership, Thought Industries will accelerate its innovation in AI-powered customer learning experiences and continue delivering on its vision to help organizations transform learning, engagement, and customer success into a unified, intelligent system of growth.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries is redefining how businesses help their customers learn, grow, and succeed. Powered by agentic AI, the company enables organizations to anticipate customer needs, deliver solutions in the moment, and transform friction into value.

