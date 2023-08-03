Thought Industries Bolsters Security Posture Through Successful SOC 2® Type 2 Examination

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, announced today it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 examination on controls relevant to Security, Availability, and Confidentiality for its scalable enterprise learning management services.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2® Type 2 examination provides reasonable assurance to users about the suitability of the design of the company's controls placed into operation along with their operating effectiveness against the relevant Trust Services Criteria for a period of time.

While Thought Industries has gone above and beyond by layering compliance solutions to give clients the confidence that their data is safe, the SOC 2® Type 2 examination demonstrates further their unwavering commitment to upholding security and integrity.

"Providing transparency to our customers through independent third-party assurances could not be more important to us and our customers," said Mary Sparks, Thought Industries VP of Information Security. "Pursuing these audits demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting our customers' data that they've entrusted to us."

Thought Industries chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the demanding third-party SOC examination.

