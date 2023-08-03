Thought Industries Bolsters Security Posture Through Successful SOC 2® Type 2 Examination

News provided by

Thought Industries

03 Aug, 2023, 01:00 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, announced today it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 examination on controls relevant to Security, Availability, and Confidentiality for its scalable enterprise learning management services.

Continue Reading
System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 examination
System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 examination

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2® Type 2 examination provides reasonable assurance to users about the suitability of the design of the company's controls placed into operation along with their operating effectiveness against the relevant Trust Services Criteria for a period of time.

While Thought Industries has gone above and beyond by layering compliance solutions to give clients the confidence that their data is safe, the SOC 2® Type 2 examination demonstrates further their unwavering commitment to upholding security and integrity.

"Providing transparency to our customers through independent third-party assurances could not be more important to us and our customers," said Mary Sparks, Thought Industries VP of Information Security. "Pursuing these audits demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting our customers' data that they've entrusted to us."

Thought Industries chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the demanding third-party SOC examination.

About Thought Industries
Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com.

About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include managed compliance services, ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.

SOURCE Thought Industries

Also from this source

Thought Industries takes to the stage at Learning Technologies 2023

Thought Industries Named a Global Specialist Leader, Highlighting Headless LMS Capabilities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.