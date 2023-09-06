Thought Industries Customers Take Home Five 2023 Brandon Hall Awards

The Awards Celebrate Excellence in External Learning Across a Range of Use Cases and Industry Verticals.

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced that four of its customers have won Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in the 2023 program. The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™ recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work.

Thought Industries customers win 5 2023 Brandon Hall Awards

"Our award winners are relentless in their pursuit of excellence," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "We have received some of the most innovative use of HCM strategy that we have seen in the last 30 years, and in most cases, technology and collaboration across departments have helped them achieve amazing business results."

This year's winners include:

OneStream Software: Gold , 'Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program'

, 'Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program' Celonis: Gold , 'Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program'

, 'Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program' Celoni: Gold , 'Best Customer Training Program'

, 'Best Customer Training Program' MongoDB: Silver, 'Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program'

From multi-tenancy and Panorama, to custom integrations, advanced reporting and building new certification programs, Thought Industries customers built innovative and creative best-in-class learning opportunities for the audiences they serve.

Entries this year were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on:

Alignment to their business need and environment

Program design, functionality, and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

"Our customers play a pivotal role in empowering their own clients to achieve remarkable success," said Thought Industries CEO Barry Kelly. "We take immense pride in being a part of their journey, supporting their relentless efforts to craft innovative and impactful learning experiences."

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards program leader.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com .

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

