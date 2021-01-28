Thought Industries Ends 2020 with Record Quarter and Year of Growth

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's leading B2B customer education and external training platform provider, experienced record growth in Q4 and full-year 2020. The company ended 2020 with 54% growth and more than 80% growth in enterprise sales, providing strong momentum heading into 2021. Example customers selecting its platform in 2020 include Amplitude, CoreLogic, Dale Carnegie, Kaplan, Medallia, and National Instruments.

Organizations continue to select the Thought Industries platform to create exceptional learning experiences and consolidate disparate learning technologies to modernize and scale their global, high-margin customer education operations. In 2020, over 25 million learners engaged with the Thought Industries platform to improve their knowledge, skills, and businesses.

"When the pandemic hit, we responded by offering free industry training to cybersecurity professionals," said Keith Wilson, Director of Cybersecurity Education, AttackIQ. "We started AttackIQ Academy with a stretch goal of 5,000 registered students by the end of 2020. At year's end, we finished with over 10,000 registered students, are experiencing viral community growth, and are now viewed as a thought leader in our space. The Thought Industries platform and team played a vital part in our rapid expansion and future scalability, enabling us to innovate our approach to customer training delivery and student interaction in a new age of digital learning."

In 2020 the company continued to expand its leadership team with a continued focus on scale, product vision, and customer experience. In December, Daniel Quick was promoted to Vice President of Learning Strategies where he will expand a team to focus on research, thought leadership, learning science, and learning business best practices. Additionally, the company was ranked #2 learning system, overall, and the #1 customer education and extended enterprise platform for B2B/B2C by The Craig Weiss Group, LLC. Thought Industries ended the year being named ACE Vendor of the Year 2020 by the 1500+ member strong community of CustomerEducation.org for excellence in product innovation, customer service, and community engagement.

"2020 was a challenging, but very rewarding year for the company. We were fortunate to double our workforce and add a number of exciting new companies to our customer list," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "I'm proud of our teams' resilience and passion during a difficult year in which we continued to build on the valuable partnerships with our customers."

Other 2020 Highlights Include:

51% increase in employee headcount

Won fourth consecutive Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award in Learning Management Technology for the Extended Enterprise

Launched COGNITION, the company's first annual customer education and user conference along with the Customer Education Playbook

Announced a partnership with Gainsight and integration with Gainsight PX as part of the Gainsight Sightline Customer Success Ecosystem

Named one of Built In Best Places to Work in 2021

Inclusion on Forbes' List of America's Best StartUp Employers for 2020

Joined forces with The Van Noy Valor Foundation as an inaugural sponsor of the newly formed Valiant Knights Educational Program to support foster youth career opportunities

Launched inaugural national Bridge Internship Program

Launched its second-annual 2020 State of Customer Education Report

