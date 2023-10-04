Thought Industries Expands AI Capabilities to Power the Business of Learning

The Use of Generative AI in the Ti Platform Builds on Years of Company Experience Using Machine Learning to Create Personalized, Differentiated Learning Experiences.

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced a range of powerful new and enhanced AI capabilities during its Product Keynote at COGNITION23, designed to harness the power of generative AI within the Ti Enterprise Learning Cloud.

Thought Industries, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and surpassed 21 million active learners , demonstrated these new products to complement its existing approach to AI and machine learning, further enabling its customers to create modern experiences for admins and learners alike.

"Our customers have enjoyed the benefits of machine learning within the Thought Industries platform for some time now," said Barry Kelly, Thought Industries CEO. "With generative AI, we see the opportunity to give our customers some new super powers, including time saved creating content and designing courses, the ability to offer near real-time, personalized feedback and content recommendations that will help set a new standard in the creation and delivery of modern, exceptional learning experiences."

Thought Industries sees the game-changing opportunity of generative AI being incorporated into its platform in four main ways:

Accelerating Content Generation: Adding a generative and prompt-based element to make content creation even easier in the Ti platform, accelerating content production timelines for training materials & assessments.



Decreasing Operational Friction: AI-powered site design and building is designed to deliver engaging and compelling learner experiences, and will change the game when it comes to reducing development and production time. This no-code building functionality means customers can easily optimize web and mobile experiences solely through an AI-powered prompt interface.



Personalizing Coaching at Scale: With AI-powered video assessment, all learners can receive speedy feedback and coaching that are truly helpful (including notes on soft skills), while experts and instructors spend their time only in the areas where they will have the most impact.



Serving Highly Relevant Content: A key component of the Thought Industries technology has always been the ability to make learning as relevant, personalized and close to the moment of need as possible. Ti's recommendation engine and machine learning algorithms are a critical part of its vision of AI in learning technology.

Data privacy and security are paramount concerns for customers, and Thought Industries' generative AI features are engineered with the utmost consideration for data protection. The company prioritizes privacy and ensures that customer data remains confidential and secure. No customer data will be used to train AI models, safeguarding customer information and intellectual property.

"We are incredibly excited to share what's next in the Thought industries product at Cognition 2023," said Chief Product Officer, Todd Boes. "The promise and opportunity of generative AI builds on the solid foundation of machine learning currently available in the Ti platform. We think we're in a unique position to partner with our customers to help them make good use of these new innovations, while keeping their data and security top of mind."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com .

SOURCE Thought Industries