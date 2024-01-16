Thought Industries Named #1 Global Learning System for Second Consecutive Year

Thought Industries

16 Jan, 2024, 01:00 ET

The Company Was Also Recognized as the #1 Customer Training Platform for the Third Year Running

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, has been named the #1 learning system for 2023 for the second consecutive year by e-learning analyst Craig Weiss (of The Craig Weiss Group).

The company was chosen as the top learning system out of a field of nearly 900 competitors, reflecting the growth of the external learning market. Thought Industries was also named the #1 Learning System for Customer Training in 2024, for the third consecutive year.

In choosing Thought Industries for the top spot, Mr. Weiss identified a number of key strengths that separate Thought Industries from a highly competitive field:

  • Helium: The only completely headless technology capability in the industry. Many vendors pitch headless technology, but only Thought Industries truly has it, and it's included at no charge. For organizations with a complex use case or extensive needs for customization, Helium provides the keys to total flexibility. 
  • Learner Experience:  Out-of-the-box functionality that has the 'wow' factor to truly differentiate your product from the competition.
  • Reporting Hub: Choose from a deep selection of plug-and-play reports, or create custom reporting to give you the insights you need to run your learning business.
  • Onboarding: The industry's most comprehensive training for admins and super-users, enabling them to minimize time-to-value.
  • Panoramas: Thought Industries' best-in-market solution for multi-tenant sites that allow you to segment and customize for various client/customer pages. It's vast and extensive, and now includes Event Creation and an admin/instructor resource library.
  • Visual Editor: Their latest page builder tool is modern, easy to use, and now comes with A/B testing and generative AI to help save you time with content creation. 

"It's an honor to be recognized as the #1 Learning System in the world for the second year running." said Barry Kelly, Thought Industries CEO and Co-founder. " We've been focused on external training since we were founded in 2013, and that expertise has helped us guide countless learning businesses toward growth and scale. We look forward to more exciting innovations, continued success with Helium, and strong partnerships with our customers in 2024 and beyond."

"Thought Industries is the first two-time winner since 2016," said Craig Weiss, CEO and Lead Analyst at The Craig Weiss Group. "This is a rich and smooth learning system for Customer Training, Partner Training, Client Training, B2B, Associations, and even B2C. Other vendors have storefronts, but what Thought Industries can do makes it the leader." 

Explore the top 10 learning systems for 2023 on the E-Learning 24/7 website, or schedule your demo of the world's #1 learning system here.

About Craig Weiss

Craig Weiss is the CEO and lead analyst for The Craig Weiss Group, which provides analyst, advisory, and consulting services to buyers and vendors in the e-learning industry. He is the founder of FindAnLMS.com, a site that offers the ability to research, compare, and engage with learning systems from around the world. He has been identified as one of the most influential people in the world for e-learning and the most influential in the world for learning systems. Craig writes the E-Learning 24/7 blog, which is read weekly in 174 countries, territories, and colonial territories. Additionally, he has written for numerous publications and speaks regularly at conferences and events around the world.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training.  The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Thought Industries

