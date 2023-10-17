Thought Industries Named Top 15 Specialty Learning System by Talented Learning

The Award Marks the Sixth Year In a Row Thought Industries Has Been Honored By Talented Learning For Its Complete, Enterprise-level Solution.

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading global enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced that it has been named a Top 15 Specialty Learning System for 2023 by Talented Learning.

For the second time in 2023, Talented Learning has split its Top 40 Learning Systems list: 15 top "all-purpose" systems, 15 top "specialty" systems, and a new top 10 "watchlist" for emerging systems. The specialty list is for vendors like Thought Industries who support one or two use cases exceptionally well, with a strongly differentiated offering and market dominance.

In its award listing, Talented Learning highlights "Thought Industries is a complete enterprise-grade learning system built specifically for customer education, content as a business and channel partner education. This powerful solution enables headless LMS scenarios and seamlessly combines LMS, CMS, CRM and content authoring tools. It also includes world-class B2B2B e-commerce capabilities that meet the needs of even the most complex large-scale training companies."

"I'm incredibly proud to see Thought Industries recognized as a leading Specialty Learning System for the sixth year in a row," said Barry Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Thought Industries. "As we celebrate our 10th year as a company, our focus and commitment are unwavering, working with our customers to scale and grow their customer, partner, and professional training businesses. We wake up every day thinking about how we can make our customers better."

"I like Thought Industries, and I have for a long time," said John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst of Talented Learning. "They're the most scalable customer education system in the world, and they can support large organizational clients that have a ton of learners, as well as organizations selling content to other organizations. With functionality like Panorama and Helium, Thought Industries excels in innovation around integrations and extensibility, which is crucial for customer education."

Thought Industries' placement on the Top 40 list dates back to 2017, so holding this position for so many years is a testament to the strong performance and innovation of the customer education experts, who count organizations such as MongoDB, Seismic, General Assembly, and The Linux Foundation among their customers.

About Talented Learning

Talented Learning, LLC is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs.

Founded early in 2014 by e-learning industry veterans John Leh and Joelle Girton, they are on a mission to advance awareness and adoption of learning technology that adds business value – primarily for the extended enterprise.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with our industry-leading learning technology. We were founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our growing team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

