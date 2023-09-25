Thought Industries Names Lauren Forrester to Vice President Global Demand Generation

News provided by

Thought Industries

25 Sep, 2023, 01:00 ET

SaaS Veteran to Lead EMEA and North American Efforts to Continue Global Expansion and Adoption of External Learning.

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced it has named Lauren Forrester as Vice President Global Demand Generation.  In this role, Lauren brings a wealth of experience to help drive global demand for enterprise learning solutions in customer, partner, and professional training programs.

Forrester brings 15 years of experience driving B2B demand generation in the tech industry. She has led marketing efforts with high performing demand generation marketing teams in Europe, North America, and Australia / New Zealand, guiding prospects from top-of-funnel leads to delighted customers. Prior to Thought Industries, Forrester was Director of Marketing at Tealium, where she was a key player in driving marketing generated pipeline with YoY growth results. 

"I'm thrilled to have Lauren join the team and lead our demand generation efforts," said Thought Industries President Robin Wadsworth. "The demand for external training solutions, and Thought Industries in particular, continues to grow around the world, and we're very lucky to have such an experienced leader helping us create a quality pipeline that converts to renewing customers."

"I couldn't pass up the opportunity to join the Thought Industries team and continue to build on the demand generation success they've had over the years," Forrester said. "It's been incredibly exciting to see Thought Industries expand their presence in EMEA, and I look forward to helping the team grow our presence in the External Training market."

About Thought Industries
Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training.  The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com.

SOURCE Thought Industries

Also from this source

Thought Industries Celebrates 10 Years of External Learning and Surpasses 21 Million Active Learners

Thought Industries Customers Take Home Five 2023 Brandon Hall Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.