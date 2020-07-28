Thought Industries Promotes Therese Kelleher to Senior Vice President of Customer Experience

"Therese is an invaluable asset to Thought Industries bringing incredible energy, innovation and passion to help us push the boundaries of the customer experience required to engender real customer advocacy. Thought Industries' growth strategy centers around our ability to deliver exceptional customer value at scale," said Wadsworth. "Therese brings first-hand global experience in exactly that area, ultimately allowing for greater lifetime value of our solutions. Her focus on world-class systems and processes that enable broader adoption will enable us to deepen our relentless focus on customer success."

She brings over 20 years in customer-centric leadership and global business experience to her new role that will establish best practices and processes for long-term success for both customers and employees within Customer Experience. Her start-up and enterprise-level experience in sales, strategy, account and global management equip Therese with the skills to further build best-in-class customer experiences for Thought Industries' customers.

"Enabling our customers to achieve their business objectives through our platform starts with empowering the Customer Experience team to deliver based on a clear strategy and infrastructure built around what matters to our customers," said Therese Kelleher, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, Thought Industries. "I'm passionate about listening to our customers' needs and then creating and aligning our teams' focus based on that lens when partnering with them."

"We are so fortunate to have Therese as a part of the Thought Industries team, she has proven herself as an effective leader able to translate vision into business strategy," Wadsworth continued. "Her drive and commitment have changed the face of our organization contributing to multiple industry awards and accolades in the extended enterprise and has brought a more personal element to the Customer Experience business as we partner with our customers in a bi-directional manner."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

