Thought Industries Wins CODiE Award for Best Customer Learning Platform

The Thought Industries CLM platform serves businesses of all sizes across multiple industries—including technology, healthcare, medical devices, process and discrete manufacturing, and education—looking to increase product adoption, customer success and revenue growth. Organizations turn to Thought Industries for scalable customer education tools that enable rich learning experiences for customers, partners and professionals.

"We're honored to be recognized by CODiE again, this time for Best Customer Training Learning Management System. It validates our work in transforming the role and power of customer learning," said Barry Kelly , CEO of Thought Industries. "I continue to be impressed with our team's work to innovate and create solutions that cater to our customers' needs."

"Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped business survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented challenging year."

The win comes on the heels of a successful first quarter for Thought Industries. The company added 31 new hires and was ranked as the number two overall learning system by The Craig Weiss Group. Over the last year alone, Thought Industries' revenue grew more than 50 percent as the company continues to define the CLM market, shaping how businesses of all sizes can leverage customer learning for driving loyalty, retention and growth.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 51 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

More information about the winning products can be found at the 2021 CODiE Award Winners site .

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

SOURCE Thought Industries

Related Links

www.thoughtindustries.com

