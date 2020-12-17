Thought Industries Wins Silver for 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Learning Management Technology

In partnership with Gainsight, the winning case study describes how point-of-consumption customer training utilizing the Thought Industries Platform capabilities within Gainsight PX enables users to search for and include training materials directly in-product for enhanced product understanding and connecting user engagement metrics with training team efforts.

"Our fourth consecutive year being selected by the Brandon Hall Group for this award is a validation of our commitment to enable customers to manage complex learning operations at scale to empower growth. This year's recognition showcases our ability to create, scale, and deliver exceptional learning experiences tailored to ignite behavioral change for higher engagement, product proficiency, and retention directly within a customer's product," explained Barry Kelly, CEO of Thought Industries.

"Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations' success, especially in these disruptive times. The integrated solution from Thought Industries and Gainsight resulted in substantial benefit to their customer's external training needs. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era. For the last 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management'. Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers. To learn more visit (https://www.brandonhall.com)

SOURCE Thought Industries

Related Links

www.thoughtindustries.com

