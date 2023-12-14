Thought Industries Wins Third Consecutive Gold for 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award

News provided by

Thought Industries

14 Dec, 2023, 01:00 ET

Headless Framework, Helium, Allows Businesses to Build Custom, Personalized Learning Experiences On Top of the Thought Industries Core Platform

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced it has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award in the "Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training" category.

Continue Reading
Thought Industries Wins Third Consecutive Gold for 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award
Thought Industries Wins Third Consecutive Gold for 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award

This year's submission, "Creating Custom, Scalable Learning Experiences Using a Headless Framework," focused on Thought Industries headless framework, Helium. Helium empowers businesses to extend and customize the functionality of the Thought Industries Enterprise Learning Cloud, providing a modern and powerful development platform to create exceptional, differentiated learning experiences.

This is Thought Industries' seventh consecutive recognition by the Brandon Hall Group, and its third consecutive Gold award, signifying a track record of strong performance and excellence in technology. In 2022, Thought Industries won a gold award in the same category for its multi-tenant solution, Panorama, demonstrating the exceptional power of the entire Thought Industries platform.

Thought Industries customer MongoDB uses the Helium framework to empower more than 1 million learners in MongoDB University, creating custom, personalized dashboards for a complex group of external and internal learners, including:

  • General learners with access to an ungated catalog for quick learning bites
  • Strategic customer accounts with private access to targeted content
  • Partners building their technical expertise to deliver a world-class MongoDB experience
  • Academics with dedicated needs for the optimized student/teacher experience
  • Internal teams to present product training to support, developers, new hires using single sign-on

These dashboards personalize the learner experience for each of their use cases, displaying progress against certifications, exam results, digital badges and more. With Thought Industries, MongoDB now has one place where learners can find all the information that they need.

"Thought Industries' Helium framework gives businesses the flexibility to create exceptional, differentiated learning experiences without the front-end limitations of a traditional LMS. It's incredibly exciting to see what our customers are doing with it," said Barry Kelly, CEO of Thought Industries. "We are both excited and humbled to be recognized by the Brandon Hall Group for excellence in technology with a Gold award for a third year in a row. We look forward to even greater innovations in 2024."

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in external learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: 

  • Fit the Need
  • Program Design
  • Functionality
  • Innovation
  • Overall Measurable Benefits

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.
(www.brandonhall.com)

SOURCE Thought Industries

Also from this source

Thought Industries Cognition 2023 Recap: Experience the Business of Learning

Thought Industries Cognition 2023 Recap: Experience the Business of Learning

Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, recently completed its annual...
Thought Industries Named Top 15 Specialty Learning System by Talented Learning

Thought Industries Named Top 15 Specialty Learning System by Talented Learning

Thought Industries, the leading global enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced that it has been ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.