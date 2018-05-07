Thought Leaders Push For Change In Cancer Systems

The goal of the meetings is to spark discussions that ultimately prompt policy and action to increase patient enrollment, retention, and minority participation in cancer clinical trials. Attendees will discuss how to help patients avoid having to dismiss potentially life-saving treatment because they can't afford the travel expenses to get to their clinical trial.

On May 8, Lazarex will host a panel discussion to engage some of the best and brightest in oncology to advance the cancer conversation. The general public and media are invited to attend. RSVP here.

The event is from 5:30 – 7:30p at WeWork Dupont (1875 Connecticut Ave, NW):

1. There will be two panel discussions: one on clinical trials, another on data sharing. Panelists include:

2. American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network report: Barriers to Patient Enrollment in Therapeutic Clinical Trials for Cancer.

3. Presentation of this video from Lazarex Cancer Foundation and this video from Biden Cancer Initiative.

On May 9, Lazarex is organizing closed door meetings on the Hill hosted by Chairman Pete Sessions (R-TX) and Ranking Member Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to discuss with Pharmaceutical company CEOs how to improve patient access to cancer clinical trials and bring life-saving drugs to market faster. The goal is to better understand the factors that inhibit, delay or cease the completion of clinical trials in America and to work to make changes now.

