Thought Leaders Share Insights in 2nd Edition of The Complete Family Office Handbook

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In her second edition book, Kirby Rosplock, PhD features leading contributing authors in six of fifteen new or revised chapters. The Handbook, first released by Wiley in 2014 became an industry success, addressing key issues when setting up, structuring, managing, and adapting a family office. The second edition of The Complete Family Office Handbook / A Guide for Affluent Families and the Advisors Who Serve Them (ISBN-13: 978-1119694007) is available for pre-order now through its release by Wiley on November 9, 2020.

Dr. Rosplock collaborated with experts in technical disciplines including tax, impact investing, legal, compliance, operations, IT, governance, private trust companies, and entrepreneurship and family banks. More than 80% of the original book is updated to reflect current case studies, emerging trends, and updated research that informs professionals, families, and family offices. Contributing authors include: Ivan A. Sacks, Esq., Partner, William J. Kambas, Esq., Partner, and David S. Guin, Esq., Partner and U.S. Commercial Practice Group Leader, Withers Bergman LLP; Robert Kaufold, President and Chief Risk Officer, Cauldera LLC; John Rosplock, COO and CFO, Tamarind Partners, Inc.; Barbara Hauser, J.D., Independent Family Advisor; Warner King Babcock; and Miles Padgett, Partner and Don Kozusko, Partner, Kozusko Harris Duncan LLP.

The book received advanced praise from highly regarded industry leaders. According to Stephen Campbell, Managing Director, Chairman, Citi Private Capital Group, "families, advisors, and executives will find actionable strategies and new ideas in the evolving world of family offices." John Benevides, Regional Executive, Private Wealth Management, U.S. Bank and Past Chair, YPO Global Family Business Network referred to the book as containing "a breadth of up to the moment research, new case examples and best practices. Much more time is dedicated to investment governance." Jim Coutré, a family office and philanthropy professional offered, "…this second edition is more powerful than the first. With expanded content, sharper insights, and more robust examples, it sets the nuanced context family members and executives alike need to make wise decisions capable of aligning the office and the family."

Kirby Rosplock, PhD, is the founder of Tamarind Partners, Inc., a world-class family office consultancy, and founder and chief learning officer of Tamarind Learning, a comprehensive, virtual learning platform for family offices, advisors, and the families they serve. Learn more at TamarindPartners.com and TamarindLearning.com.

