Thought Logic Celebrates an Amazing 10th Anniversary in Consulting

ATLANTA, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Logic, a leader in digital-enabled consulting, is proud to announce it is celebrating its 10th Anniversary in 2024. Founded in 2014 in Atlanta, GA, by Keith Roberts, the firm has realized substantial growth, expanding into four offices and representing clients from a wide variety of sectors, many from the Fortune 500.

"More than anything, I am incredibly proud of the work that every member of our team has done since day one," commented Thought Logic CEO Keith Roberts. "When we started the company, I believed that we would be successful, but I could not have imagined being surrounded by such outstanding people who have cared not just about Thought Logic's growth, but also the growth of one another and the growth of our clients as the foundation of our success."

As Thought Logic enters into its second decade, the company has continued to expand its client-centric focus on strategy and execution, recently launching its Thought Logic Ignite digital offering, as well as introducing a new tagline, Challenge the Expected™. Both additions signal the company's ongoing commitment to identifying and meeting the changing demands of clients, much as it has done over the past ten years.

With offices now in Atlanta, Richmond, Nashville, and Washington, DC, Thought Logic has grown steadily since its inception, including working with some of the world's most recognizable brands such as Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, Fiserv, Cox, Chick-fil-A, and a host of others.

"Our client base is second to none, and we appreciate the belief that they have shown in us since the start. Their continued trust in us is evident, as many of the companies we work with have been with us almost since we began," adds Roberts. "From challenges that come with natural growth as a startup, to weathering drastic changes brought by COVID, we've maintained exceptional relations with the companies we've served, which is a credit to the continued commitment of our people, more than anything. I'm happy about the past ten years, but cannot wait to see what's ahead of us."

The company kicked off its 10th Anniversary with a party earlier in June, including employees, alumni, and clients, and will be celebrating throughout the year, as well.

Thought Logic is a digital-enabled consultancy that delivers people-centric, transformational solutions for industries of all shapes and sizes. Powered by our smartConsulting solutions and our Challenge the Expected™ philosophy, we combine extensive domain expertise and experience with a unique client-first approach to offer clients a broad range of capabilities with a truly immersive consulting experience.

