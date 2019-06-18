Thought Marketing Recognized for "Extraordinary" Marketing

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Marketing LLC, a strategic business and marketing consultancy, together with the cybersecurity business of a Fortune 100 technology company, today announced multiple new awards in recognition of the joint team's efforts to develop, articulate and share pioneering USB device security research. Judges noted the campaign was an "extremely important initiative in the present digital age" and selected the cybersecurity efforts for two Gold Stevie® Awards and a Silver Award as part of the 17th Annual American Business Awards® including:

Marketing Campaign of the Year 2019 Gold Award

Industrial/Building Award Category: Companies with critical industrial processes were targeted for learning about new research findings that uncovered threats infiltrating through thumb drives and other USB devices. With thought leadership direction from Thought Marketing, the product marketing and management teams executed multiple campaign elements, including social media marketing, high-production value events, media outreach and customer advisory sessions.

The campaign reached over 3 million prospects globally, drove an estimated $1.3 million in new B2B business, and increased new email subscribers by 25 percent, just within its initial pilot phase. Judge comments on why the marketing campaign won Gold: "The success of the program in terms of revenue and new business was proof." Another judge stated: "Very impressive results." The campaign continues to drive inquiries on a daily basis as it has been rolled out globally.

Communications Campaign of the Year 2019 Gold Award

Integration of Traditional and New Media: Judges cited how the team meticulously researched the threat data and disseminated the information in a multi-pronged strategy to reach stakeholder audiences with different needs.

"An extraordinarily thorough communications effort!" commented one judge. "From 15 rounds of reviews to the various delivery mechanisms (print, social, events, video, etc.). Fine tuning the messages according to the industry/audience adds to the level of complexity, setting the right tone, delivering crucial information widely -- this is excellent."

Along with the research and strategy, the communications campaign also garnered high marks for how the campaign provided insights in "share-able" ways to optimize reach, earning mentions via the Wall Street Journal and over 100 digital media outlets.

"What's different about this win is the complexity and critical nuance inherent in the data that our clients uncovered, as well as the vastly varied technical levels of the audiences we needed to reach," said Allison J. Taylor, Founder and CEO, Thought Marketing LLC. "We took the time and extra care to ensure we were not alarmist, yet informative, in sharing security information that paved the way to ongoing research in the USB device security domain. Every team member moved far beyond their comfort zone and worked late nights to help us reach a new level of marketing excellence. It reminds me once again how trust in your global team's unique talents can lead to extraordinary results, and clearly the independent Stevie® judges agreed."

Best Research Report 2019 Silver Award

The team developed an industrial cybersecurity research report as part of the campaign, to advance industry dialogue and threat prevention knowledge. It combined high-value content, a balance of technicalities with simplicity, and user-friendly formats for comprehensive dissemination.

"The data is presented in a way that pulls interest and conveys the immediacy of the threat," noted one of the judges. "The length is also quite ideal...while it would be possible to go too long on any report on cyberthreats, by keeping the focus on USBs specifically, it provides brief, and yet immediate and just-in-time information that is accessible to all knowledge levels. The addition of a glossary is an inspired touch for those new to these kinds of concerns."

About the Stevies

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations.

About Thought Marketing ™

Thought Marketing™ provides business and marketing counsel to executive leaders in the technology sector. We participate as a trusted, experienced voice to help devise, manage and solve a diverse range of strategic challenges, including crafting optimal messaging and positioning, designing and implementing marketing campaigns, developing creative lead generation market plays, and inspiring and coaching talent. By teaming with in-house and virtual teams unique to each case, we orient resources and investments to create and execute the best possible "business wins" for our clients. Learn more at www.thoughtmarketing.com or listen to our LIFT podcast at https://www.thoughtmarketing.com/podcasts/.

SOURCE Thought Marketing

Related Links

http://thoughtmarketing.com

