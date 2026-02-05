Thought Technology Showcases ProComp and MyOnyx Systems at Upcoming Physiatry Conference

MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Technology Ltd., a global leader in psychophysiological monitoring and rehabilitation technology, will exhibit its flagship ProComp and MyOnyx systems at the upcoming Association of Academic Physiatrists Annual Meeting, February 17-21, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, bringing innovative, evidence‑based tools directly to clinicians specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation.

For more than 50 years, Thought Technology has supported healthcare professionals with flexible, research‑driven instrumentation designed to enhance assessment, treatment, and patient engagement. At this year's conference, the company will highlight how its solutions integrate seamlessly into physiatry practices, supporting personalized rehabilitation programs and improved functional outcomes.

Featured Technologies

ProComp Series – Comprehensive Physiological Assessment & Training

The ProComp family of multi‑channel physiological monitoring systems provides clinicians with real‑time insight into muscle activity, autonomic function, and movement patterns. With customizable software modules and a wide range of sensors, ProComp systems support:

Surface EMG for neuromuscular assessment and re‑education

Biofeedback‑based interventions for pain, posture, and motor control

Functional evaluations to guide treatment planning

Data‑driven progress tracking to enhance patient motivation

These capabilities make ProComp an invaluable tool for physiatry clinics seeking objective measures and adaptable treatment strategies.

MyOnyx – Portable, Versatile Neuromuscular Rehabilitation

The MyOnyx device offers a compact, clinician‑friendly platform for EMG biofeedback, electrical stimulation, and combination therapy. Designed for both in‑clinic and supervised home use, MyOnyx supports:

EMG‑triggered stimulation for motor relearning

Strengthening and relaxation protocols for musculoskeletal rehabilitation

Pelvic floor therapy applications

Patient‑centered training programs that extend beyond the clinic

Its portability and intuitive interface make MyOnyx ideal for physiatry practices focused on continuity of care and functional recovery.

Advancing Rehabilitation Through Technology

"Physiatrists are uniquely positioned to blend medical expertise with functional rehabilitation," said Helen Mavros, Thought Technology Sales & Marketing Manager. "Our ProComp and MyOnyx systems give clinicians the tools they need to deliver targeted, measurable, and engaging interventions that support long‑term patient success."

Conference attendees are invited to visit Thought Technology at Booth #523 to explore hands‑on demonstrations, speak with product specialists, and learn how these systems can be integrated into diverse physiatry and rehabilitation settings.

About Thought Technology Ltd.

Thought Technology Ltd. is a world leader in biofeedback, neurofeedback, and psychophysiological monitoring instrumentation. Its products are used globally in clinical practice, research, performance training, and rehabilitation. The company is committed to advancing human potential through innovative, evidence‑based technology solutions.

Contact:

Helen Mavros, Sales and Marketing Director

[email protected]

http://www.thoughttechnology.com

MAR1302-00

SOURCE Thought Technology