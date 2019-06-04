Thoughtexchange named a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor for Employee Experience and Enablement in the Digital Workplace

Cool Vendor 2019 report includes vendors that are considered interesting, new and innovative in the Employee Experience space.

VANCOUVER, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Thoughtexchange, the Canadian community intelligence platform that brings people together to make better decisions and transform cultures, has been recognized by Gartner Inc. as a 2019 Cool Vendor.

In its May 16, 2019 report titled Cool Vendors for Employee Experience and Enablement in the Digital Workplace*, Gartner named Thoughtexchange a Cool Vendor in the rapidly evolving Employee Experience space.

"We think it's awesome Gartner has officially recognized our contribution to what we see as a global shift in how organizations drive change and bring people together," says Thoughtexchange CEO Dave MacLeod. "People in every industry are tired of being surveyed, talked at, polled, nudged, bumped, pulsed, and whatever else in the name of improving culture and communication. We're excited to help create a world where leaders can just ask brave questions and learn the truth."

"In Thoughtexchange, there's this rare alignment between technology and humanity," adds Thoughtexchange Chief People Officer, Dessalen Wood. "Not many companies do what Thoughtexchange does and are also so excited about people development."

Transforming Employee Experience

Thoughtexchange is transforming Employee Experience with its community intelligence software platform that lets leaders ask their teams, customers, and communities open-ended questions to surface honest answers in real time. AI and proprietary algorithms ensure all responses get considered by others, confidentially, and without bias. Powerful analysis tools instantly surface valuable insights and key areas of agreement and disagreement. Leaders can find common ground, inspire trust, and use data to make decisions that get immediate support.

A key finding of the Gartner report states that: "Decisions made by broader, and more inclusive and diverse groups have a higher likelihood of resulting in better business outcomes. Including more employees in the decision-making process also benefits organizations by making employees more engaged in the results of these decisions."

Enabling transformation in the digital workplace

Today's leading organizations are focused on employee experience and dynamic cultures that embrace learning, innovation, and high performance. Thoughtexchange's community intelligence platform is a powerful tool for enabling this transformation.

Millions of people in hundreds of organizations around the world—including American Airlines, Allstate Insurance, and Cineplex Entertainment— have used Thoughtexchange to participate in meaningful and challenging conversations about things that matter.

"We're living in a connection economy where people's choice of workplace, level of performance and length of employment are based on how connected they feel," says Thoughtexchange Vice President of Revenue, Jayme Smithers. "The new paradigm of leadership is to connect people courageously. Surveys focus groups and town halls are failing to make that connection. That's why we think we're on to something really big here at Thoughtexchange."

* Gartner Cool Vendors for Employee Experience and Enablement in the Digital Workplace, Christopher Trueman, Matthew Cain, Helen Poitevin, 16 May 2019

