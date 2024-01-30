ThoughtFocus Redefines Workforce Enhancement with Innovative AI Integration

Global Digital Services Provider Pioneers Seamless Collaboration between AI Agents and Human Expertise

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtFocus, Inc. ("ThoughtFocus" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of digital services and technology-enabled digital operations specializing in the financial services market, proudly unveils its revolutionary approach to workforce enhancement. The company is breaking new ground by seamlessly integrating AI software robots (AI agents) into business processes alongside human expertise, presenting a clear and impactful demonstration of AI's practical application.

Bradley Clerkin, Director, Technology Innovations, at ThoughtFocus, emphasizes the simplicity and intuition behind the decision to integrate AI agents into business processes. "Integrating AI agents into your business processes is a seamless and intuitive decision. With AI agents and human professionals collaboratively driving the value chain, the benefits are evident and substantial, making it an unmistakable choice for forward-thinking business leaders. ThoughtFocus stands at the forefront, offering managed AI agents as a comprehensive service."

ThoughtFocus' pioneering integration of AI into the workforce sets a new industry standard. In contrast to prevailing trends involving lengthy consulting engagements, costly proof of concepts, and extended educational sessions, ThoughtFocus provides an immediate, direct, and impactful route to AI implementation.

"In today's digital landscape, it is critical to help our customers transform their business with groundbreaking innovation. ThoughtFocus' AI agents lead this journey with a cost-effective approach to unlock AI's full potential for our customers' success," states Shylesh Krishnan, CEO at ThoughtFocus

ThoughtFocus, Inc. continues to lead the way in reshaping the digital landscape, offering businesses a streamlined and effective path to harness the power of AI for enhanced productivity and success.

ThoughtFocus helps forward-looking companies and organizations in the financial services, manufacturing, and higher education/public services sectors innovate and achieve a better future faster. ThoughtFocus' innovative and cutting-edge technology solutions enable its customers to deploy new capabilities faster, deliver better user experiences, and drive operating efficiencies. We do this through executional excellence and mitigating the risk of change. With headquarters in the U.S., the company has more than 2,100 employees in locations spread across five countries. For more information, please visit the company website www.thoughtfocus.com

