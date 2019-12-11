Thoughtful Healthcare Provider Trusted Medical Expands Its Reach
Dec 11, 2019, 10:31 ET
DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2017, Trusted Medical has been providing patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with a thoughtful, individualized approach to medical care. Established by experienced medical practitioners, Harvey Castro, M.D., and Lori Guerrero, RN, MBA, MHA, Trusted Medical began with a few free-standing emergency department (FSED) locations beginning in Coppell, Hillcrest, and Hurst. The company has since expanded to include community hospitals, pediatric urgent cares, and several additional FSED's. The newest additions to the Trusted Medical family are Trusted ER – Colleyville, Trusted Medical Centers – Keller, and their very first Trusted Pediatric Urgent Care, located in Irving, TX, all of which are expected to open early 2020.
"Trusted Medical was founded by doing the right thing for every patient who walks through our doors, every single time they need our care," Ms. Guerrero states. "Patients across the Dallas-Fort Worth area are catching on. They are quickly realizing that they do have another option. One that sees the bigger person and treats them as a whole person, not just another number."
Each location offers 24/7 personalized care available to everyone, no matter their circumstance. The new facilities will provide attentive and advanced medical care to individuals and families throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With their genuine, patient-centric method, neighbors from the surrounding communities will be thankful for a fresh approach to care.
In regard to Trusted Medical's physicians and clinical staff, Dr. Castro explains, "Although we are gaining momentum very quickly, identifying providers who share our vision and find value in putting the patient first is our top priority. Our focus on delivering a higher level of patient driven service is what has made us incredibly successful thus far. It starts from the top, down."
Trusted Medical is excited to provide healthcare to the Irving, Colleyville, and Keller communities. They welcome their neighbors to discover a new approach to healthcare. For more information, please visit www.trustedmedicalcenters.com.
CONTACT: Alleigh Tarrant, atarrant@tmcer.com
SOURCE Trusted Medical Centers, LLC
