Thoughtful Healthcare Provider Trusted Medical Expands Its Reach

Each location offers 24/7 personalized care available to everyone, no matter their circumstance. The new facilities will provide attentive and advanced medical care to individuals and families throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With their genuine, patient-centric method, neighbors from the surrounding communities will be thankful for a fresh approach to care.

In regard to Trusted Medical's physicians and clinical staff, Dr. Castro explains, "Although we are gaining momentum very quickly, identifying providers who share our vision and find value in putting the patient first is our top priority. Our focus on delivering a higher level of patient driven service is what has made us incredibly successful thus far. It starts from the top, down."

Trusted Medical is excited to provide healthcare to the Irving, Colleyville, and Keller communities. They welcome their neighbors to discover a new approach to healthcare. For more information, please visit www.trustedmedicalcenters.com.

CONTACT: Alleigh Tarrant, atarrant@tmcer.com

SOURCE Trusted Medical Centers, LLC

