Thoughtful Student Loan Repayment Might Help Maximize Borrower Success, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Education can still be a vehicle of upward mobility, even with student loans, argues an education administrator in Indiana recently profiled in a local news piece. The administrator calls for thoughtful borrowers when it comes to student loans. But, for borrowers who already have student loans, what about thoughtful repayment? Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company which helps align borrowers with federal repayment programs that it also helps them apply for, believes well-planned repayment can improve student loan borrower success.

"Student loans are most detrimental when the balance has grown beyond the means of the borrower," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "No person can get ahead when they can't even make their monthly loan payment. A better repayment situation can change all that."

Federal student loan borrowers who may have bitten off more than they can chew when taking on their debt have a second chance for better planning during repayment. Even borrowers with the most out-of-control federal student loan balances may find financial respite in federal repayment programs like income-driven repayment plans. Income-driven plans allow borrowers to make payments based on income and family size.

The administrator profiled in the article also emphasizes that her hometown of Muncie, Indiana, once primarily a manufacturing hub, was watching some of those factory jobs disappear. Higher education, she says, is increasingly needed to bridge the gap to move people into new industries.

Many borrowers who sought out a route to upward mobility with student loans, however, don't know how to access federal programs that will make their repayment process easier. Ameritech Financial guides borrowers by providing a loan analysis and document preparation services for applications and recertifications for income-driven plans. Ameritech Financial is a completely private, independent company not affiliated with any government agency or loan servicer.

"A positive repayment situation can make a huge difference as to whether student loans contribute to or detract from a borrower's life," said Knickerbocker. "Ameritech Financial is committed to helping get borrowers on the path to success."

