Thoughtfully Introduces New Brand-Positioning And Marketing Strategy

In a society where social media and technology often take the place of human interactions and leave a sense of inauthenticity, Thoughtfully is committed to closing the impersonal gap and bringing people closer by means of thoughtful gift giving. This shift in strategy will enable the brand to resonate more with the target consumer, broaden its reach, and differentiate itself from the competition.

The response to the brand has been incredible, and was amplified even further when Thoughtfully's breakout product, The Good Hurt Fuego: A Hot Sauce Lovers Set was selected to be featured in Oprah's Favorite Things 2017. Oprah's quote and video with the product featuring herself for the category on Amazon catapulted the newly established brand into the spotlight.

As Oprah says in the December 2017 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine: "Spoiler alert, Beyoncé: Your present's been selected. These seven hot sauces range from mild to uh-oh, so naturally they're designed to look like sticks of dynamite." The Thoughtfully brand has since been featured on nationally syndicated television shows like Good Morning America, The Talk, The Doctor's and in top lifestyle publications like Rachael Ray Every Day, O, The Oprah Magazine, People Style Watch amongst many others.

The brand is also expanding its online reach with several newly established retail partnerships including, Costco.com, Wayfair.com, Samsclub.com, and BedBathandBeyond.com, with several others coming before the holiday season.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team and our brand's success to date," stated Nicholas Marlin, GM of Thoughtfully. Marlin continued, "We're excited about the initial response to our brand's new direction and how well our products are resonating with both our partners and customers. There's nothing more rewarding than hearing from our customers how perfect the gift and experience was for their loved ones who received it."

Thoughtfully's user friendly website allows shoppers to easily browse through with convenience and immediacy, eliminating the hassle of in-store shopping and DIY gift wrapping. Thoughtfully has even created a "Gifting Assistant" that helps shoppers to find the perfect gift for whomever their searching for. You can now select gifts based on personality types and occasions. Forget brown postage boxes and plastic bags, each gift arrives beautifully packaged in a perfectly designed gift box ready to be opened and enjoyed. Gift sets range from $19.99 to $119.99 and there is sure to be one for every gifting occasion. www.thoughtfully.com

About Thoughtfully:

Thoughtfully was founded by Boaz Shonfeld of Modern Gourmet Foods, whose wealth of knowledge and experience spans over 20 years and has contributed to successful partnerships with brands such as Starbucks, Corona, Godiva and many others. With a unique understanding of gifting, Shonfeld has redesigned the process of gift giving, placing more focus on the stories behind the gifts and the memorable experience of receiving them. Inspired by his passion for food, travel and culture, Shonfeld journeyed around the world collecting mementos. By the end of his journey, Shonfeld had curated a unique collection of souvenirs, each with a distinct story, all of which he soon realized made for a thoughtful gift. Thoughtfully is composed of individuals with a shared passion and appreciation for capturing special moments and creating a personalized and authentic gifting experience. The thought put into every gift reflects the family dynamic within Thoughtfully's small, but mighty team.

