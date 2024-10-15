Thoughtfully's Unique, Curated Gift Sets Now Available at Target.com

Now available on Target.com, Thoughtfully's unique gift collections arrive just in time for the holiday season

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoughtfully, the leading brand known for its innovative, curated gift sets designed for every occasion, proudly announces its expansion onto Target.com. This exciting development offers a broader audience the chance to experience Thoughtfully's premium gift sets, perfectly timed for the upcoming holiday season.

"We are excited to introduce our thoughtfully curated gift sets to Target, offering shoppers high-quality, creative, and convenient options at an excellent price point," said CEO Boaz Shonfeld. "Our partnership with Target ensures that customers can find gifts that are not only unique and beautifully designed but also affordable and perfectly curated for any occasion, simplifying the holiday shopping experience without compromising on quality."

Available Thoughtfully gift sets at Target include:

"As a leader in holiday shopping, Target is the ideal partner to showcase our hand-selected gift sets," said CMO and GM, Willem Driessen. "We are excited to bring Thoughtfully's curated gifting experiences to Target, offering customers beautifully crafted gifts that suit many occasions. This partnership enables us to reach more consumers, making thoughtful gifting easier and more accessible through one of the nation's most beloved retailers."

Thoughtfully is a global leader in gourmet specialty foods and gifting, renowned for its innovative products and unique flavors sourced from around the world. The brand encompasses a variety of gifting categories, including Thoughtfully Gourmet, Cocktails, DIY, Gifts and Pets, BomBombs, Smokehouse, and The Good Hurt Fuego. The company's parent, Modern Gourmet Foods, was established in 1995 and operates in over 18 countries worldwide.

To explore Thoughtfully's exclusive gift sets, shop online at Target.com. For more information on the brand and its products, visit Thoughtfully.com.

About Thoughtfully

Thoughtfully is a global leader in gourmet specialty foods and unique, curated gifts, specializing in modern food trends and flavors from around the world. The company prides itself on offering one-of-a-kind gifting experiences that go beyond the physical product, focusing on the stories and memories each gift inspires. With millions of satisfied customers globally and operations in more than 18 countries, Thoughtfully has established itself as a trusted name in the gifting industry. Their carefully crafted gift sets cater to a wide variety of tastes and gifting occasions, providing creative, on-trend, and affordable solutions that make every moment memorable. Thoughtfully also offers a seamless process for corporate gifting to create custom gifts for any occasion, including personalized gift wrapping with branding and a card for each recipient. This convenience, combined with the company's dedication to adding personal touches, ensures both the giver and recipient enjoy a truly meaningful experience. Thoughtfully's mission is to simplify gift-giving without sacrificing quality or personalization.

