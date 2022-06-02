ThoughtLeaders opens free podcast recording space in Tel Aviv

The podcast studio gives local creators the opportunity to produce podcasts, for no cost

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtLeaders , the influencer marketing platform, announced today that they are opening a free recording studio in the heart of Tel Aviv for podcasters and other creators. Following a soft launch, the space will now be officially open to any creators and aspiring podcasters who want to book a session in the podcast studio. The studio includes acoustic soundproofing, professional-grade microphones and recording equipment and a computer fully equipped with editing software. The space was designed to provide local content creators with freely available tools, with no financial obligation or requirements for existing production expertise.

Like many companies, ThoughtLeaders has operated a hybrid working model in the wake of Covid-19. David Tintner, CEO and co-founder at ThoughtLeaders, says that shifting to this flexible work model has changed the way the company conceptualized the use of its office space. "We have found that it's as important as ever to have an office, but there is no need to come every day just for the sake of it. What we prefer is that our office is optimized for physical, in-person experiences. These experiences are with our own team, as well as with the community of our users and customers that we support." Last month, the company also announced that they were launching an incubator program to invite budding entrepreneurs to use their office space and technology to develop new tools and services for the creator economy.

Tintner describes the podcast studio as a continuation of the same initiative. "As a Tel Aviv-based company, we wanted to give something back to local creators. We work with some of the top podcast and YouTube networks around the world, but all of these creators had to start somewhere, and I'm excited by the idea that this studio space can allow new talented individuals to take up the mic. At the heart of ThoughtLeaders lies our mission to support the creation and consumption of quality content. Opening this podcast studio will make our offices a hub for aspiring creators who can use the space to make the content they have always dreamed about."

ThoughtLeaders currently works with over 2000 different creators, principally YouTubers and podcasters, enabling them to monetize their content through ad revenue. Additionally, Tintner speaks not only as a CEO, but also as a seasoned postcaster. In 2017 he co-founded the popular Hacking UI podcast, and last year he hosted the second season of the ThoughtLeaders podcast, with guest interviews that included Andrew Warner, John Lee Dumas and Phil Ranta.

The company reports that they've already seen considerable interest in the recording studio during last month's soft launch. Vanina Pikholc, one of the podcasters who has already used the space, reported "I am producing two different podcasts and it's been great to have this resource for free at very flexible times. ThoughtLeaders staff are very helpful if you need them." Office manager Dvori Angel says "We've seen how excited people are to come and use the recording space, and often they don't believe me initially when I tell them it is free. I feel that it is so important that the local creative community have resources like this. Ultimately, I can't wait to listen to all the podcasts that were created right here in the ThoughtLeaders offices."

The ThoughtLeaders podcast studio is located inside the company's offices on Carlebach Street in central Tel Aviv. Anyone interested in booking a session in the studio is invited to visit https://www.thoughtleaders.io/podcast-studio-bookings .

About ThoughtLeaders

ThoughtLeaders is an influencer marketing platform that helps brands and creators to establish successful partnerships, and grow their businesses through quality content. The company has developed a proprietary data platform, which analyzes YouTube videos, podcast episodes, newsletters and blogs, to uncover insights on content that billions of people consume every day. The company has averaged 110% YoY growth for the past three years and tripled its headcount in just two years, making them Israel's fastest growing bootstrapped company focused on the creator economy.

