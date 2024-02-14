Thoughtlinks to Focus Services Exclusively on Enterprise AI Strategy and Its Responsible Adoption

News provided by

ThoughtLinks Group LLC

14 Feb, 2024, 08:05 ET

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the dramatic advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and its rapidly increasing integration into everyday business processes, strategic advisory firm ThoughtLinks today announced that it is refocusing its services exclusively on guiding enterprises through the responsible and ethical adoption of AI.

Continue Reading

"The advent of Generative AI is having a seismic effect on how the C-suite views AI and its potential for business transformation," ThoughtLinks CEO Sumeet Chabria said.  "New developments have brought both excitement and apprehension to the market as companies must balance speed of deployment with maintaining trust.

"We believe in AI's transformative potential to change the world if done right.  Businesses cannot afford to wait for industry and regulators to converge on a standard set of guardrails. Therefore, our mission is to advance AI's success through responsible enterprise adoption," Chabria said. "Our clients can expect the benefits of a curated, practitioner-led advisory model to drive revenue growth and productivity while making sure that their AI-enabled business processes are deployed responsibly."

Every successful AI deployment is built on the cornerstone of customer trust, a principle that underscores ThoughtLinks' dedication to promoting responsible practices. Missteps in AI training, such as using biased data or flawed integration, can exacerbate issues related to fairness, privacy, cybersecurity, and intellectual property rights, among others.

For AI to truly scale, ThoughtLinks believes that it must be thoughtfully integrated to coexist with traditional systems, all under human oversight. However, achieving the right business and customer outcomes extends beyond just organizing data or governing models. 

"Organizations are complex ecosystems, not self-driving cars," Chabria said.  "AI adoption demands a comprehensive strategy, robust governance, and a thoughtful approach. Embracing an AI strategy doesn't mean 'AI always' -- rather, it's all about recognizing when to leverage AI and when other solutions might be more appropriate."

ThoughtLinks' new suite of AI Strategy Services includes:

  • AI Opportunity Assessment: Aligning AI integration with business objectives and right customer outcomes for improved decision-making, revenue growth, efficiency, and customer engagement.
  • Responsible AI Frameworks: Enhancing trust in AI through robust governance, mitigating all risks from operational, to cyber and compliance, while encompassing technology, data, models, and processes.
  • Work Impact and Talent Strategies: Assessing Generative AI's impact on the future of work and knowledge workers to develop future skills-ready teams and enhance human-AI collaboration.
  • Global Captive/Outsourced Partner Strategies: Adapting global resourcing to anticipate AI's impact, optimizing work allocation and global location strategies (i.e., India), and helping select the right strategic partners to boost productivity.

Launched in December 2022, ThoughtLinks is a forward-thinking technology advisory firm that offers organizations a contemporary way to tap into AI expertise. ThoughtLinks empowers organizations to critically evaluate and reimagine business models and customer experiences. It emphasizes methodical and phased integration of AI into company processes, aligning with enterprise objectives, operational and risk frameworks. ThoughtLinks CEO and founder, Sumeet Chabria, brings to our clients the benefit of more than three decades of experience in leadership positions at startups and some of the world's largest companies.

Website: ThoughtLinks.net

Media Contact Information:
David Yaun
Phone: 305-728-5283
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ThoughtLinks Group LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.