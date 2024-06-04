Thoughtly announces $3M seed round to revolutionize contact centers with human-like AI agents

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoughtly, a rapidly growing startup building AI voice agents for contact centers, has secured a $3 million funding round with participation from Afore Capital, Greycroft, Expansion, and others. With their innovative approach to customer phone calls, Thoughtly is poised to disrupt the CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) space and revolutionize the way businesses approach customer service interactions.

Thoughtly's groundbreaking platform leverages generative AI technology to deploy AI phone agents for inbound and outbound phone calls, drastically transforming the traditional model of contact centers and enhancing efficiency for businesses.

About 18 months ago, OpenAI's ChatGPT shook the industry. Since then, CCaaS and Conversational AI providers have struggled to integrate generative AI into their legacy platforms. In April, the chief executive of Tata Consultancy Services predicted that "artificial intelligence will result in minimal need for call centres in as soon as a year."

Enter Thoughtly. Born in the generative AI era, Thoughtly is redefining what CCaaS means, routing calls to AI agents instead of humans. Unlike CCaaS providers who rely on maintaining human agents to sustain their revenue, Thoughtly offers a more efficient, scalable and cost-effective solution for businesses.

"We are at a crucial juncture in our industry," says Torrey, CEO of Thoughtly. "Traditional CCaaS providers like Five9 and Genesys have focused on maximizing productivity from human agents, leading to high rates of job dissatisfaction and burnout. This has resulted in an alarming 45% annual churn rate for agents, leaving businesses struggling to staff their phone lines and customers frustrated with long wait times."

Thoughtly's cutting-edge platform offers a transformative solution to these pain points by replacing human agents with AI voice agents, freeing businesses from the constraints of traditional models that rely on costly and overworked human agents. By deploying AI agents in just 17 minutes, Thoughtly significantly reduces operational costs and enhances service quality and responsiveness, ushering customer engagement into a new era of efficiency and effectiveness.

One of the key differentiators for Thoughtly is their no-code, drag-and-drop interface, which allows even non-technical users to easily deploy and manage AI agents. This puts the power of AI technology into the hands of businesses of all sizes and industries.

To further enhance the customer experience, Thoughtly has introduced their "agent accelerator" program. This program offers expert, full-service setup and customization of AI agents at no additional cost, ensuring premium quality without the premium price. Thoughtly is the only solution that offers both self-service and expert setup, making it a unique offering in the market.

"Our platform is designed to handle a variety of tasks, from FAQs and appointment scheduling to lead qualification and proactive reminders," explains Torrey. "And with our enterprise-grade security, comprehensive analytics, and infinite scalability, businesses can rest assured that their customer interactions are not only efficient but also secure and optimized."

A testament to Thoughtly's impact comes from the President of a leading home renovation company: "I chose Thoughtly because it was easy, seamless, and most importantly, extremely affordable. If you are looking to replace telemarketers, Thoughtly is key. Within a few weeks, you will have something so exciting that you will lose sleep over it—literally." This company has seen a remarkable 117% increase in appointments set with Thoughtly AI agents.

Thoughtly has quickly become the preferred choice for midmarket to enterprise-level companies across various sectors, including financial services, healthcare, real estate, legal, government, utilities, and retail. By addressing critical pain points in the industry and providing a solution that is easy to use and highly adaptable, Thoughtly is reshaping the future of CCaaS.

About Thoughtly

Thoughtly is a pioneering company in the field of Generative AI, focused on revolutionizing the contact center industry. By providing a no-code platform to deploy AI voice agents, Thoughtly empowers businesses to enhance customer interactions, streamline operations, and significantly reduce costs. Thoughtly is committed to driving the future of customer engagement with innovative, scalable, and efficient AI solutions.

