Thoughts From Brandon Frere on Observing Holidays and Paying for the Time Off

PETALUMA, Calif., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Holidays are, to many individuals, an important part of societal traditions and can be meaningful in maintaining a positive mentality. The hard part comes into play as a business owner: when to give holiday time off to employees and pay for employee time off in that instance. Brandon Frere, a successful CEO of several companies and proud entrepreneur, advises keeping in mind the potential for holiday time off for employees while balancing what that could mean for the company.

Federal holidays are the most commonly recognized potential days off for employees. The decision to give employees the days off may depend on the business: are the employees based in the retail or food industry or a different sort of business? Businesses that cater to the public and day-to-day needs have a harder time closing down on the holidays. Certain holidays like Christmas or Easter may observe shorter hours, but as not every person celebrates the same holidays, not everyone can keep the same business schedule. Keeping in mind how running a business on a larger federal holiday can affect clientele, as well as employees, is important.

"A decent rule of thumb for deciding if it is a good idea to give employees the day off from work is if many employees would consider trying to take that day off anyway," says Frere. If employees would be trying to take that day off, and customers for the business would not likely be trying to ask for the service a business provides on a holiday, then it can be easier to simply close the doors for the day and let people have the day off.

The next issue that can come up, if having decided to give employees the time off, can be if they should be given pay for the day or not. According to the Fair Labor Standards Act, it is only required that employees be paid for time worked. This can worry some employees who live paycheck to paycheck. If affordable, it can be an act of good will to give employees the pay that they would normally earn for that day. Or if the day cannot be given off and employees have to still work, giving some sort of extra pay can appease employees who wanted the day off but had to reluctantly stay.

"The choice, in the end, is up to each individual business owner, and for them to decide what is best for the company. Balance, as always, is a key factor in many business-related decisions," says Frere.

