ThoughtSphere Celebrates 5 Years of Delivering AI enabled Efficiencies in Clinical Trial Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtSphere, an industry leader of clinical data and analytics solutions, celebrates 5 years of delivering customers AI/ML capabilities to increase the speed and quality of clinical trial operations.

ThoughtSphere's fully integrated, omni-user platform has helped numerous CRO and sponsor companies to automate tasks from data ingestion and harmonization to the generation of validation ready datasets in significantly shorter timelines. 

In 2019, ThoughtSphere received a US Patent for ClinHUB, its data ingestion and harmonization engine that uses study metadata and clinical data to automate the process of data mapping to a target model such as SDTM. By automating data ingestion and standardization tasks customers have seen > 50% time reduction and 30% cost reductions in data acquisition and standardization tasks. 

"From the company's inception in 2015, the vision was to create a holistic platform that uses innovative technology to unify data, people and processes to accelerate clinical trial delivery," said Sudeep Pattnaik, CEO and Founder, ThoughtSphere. "The cornerstone to make the vision a reality was unifying data in an efficient and scalable way using AI. Once the foundation was laid, we built a suite of fully integrated, AI-enabled solutions that tap into the unified data layer to automate tasks and provide new data insights. While other competitors claim to have unified platforms, we are the only company that started out with that vision, and it has been the driving force from the first line of code written through today."

With unified data at its core, ThoughtSphere's platform offers integrated modules for Central Monitoring and RBQM, Clinical Safety Data compliance, Medical Reviews, Data Management, and Site management tasks. This allows clinical professionals to do more in less time by eliminating time-consuming manual processes and equipping them with AI-driven anomaly detection models for increased efficiency where needed.

Additionally, the ability to link Central Monitoring and Data Quality reviews to Critical to Quality Factors in the platform ensures that reviews are focused on critical issues. By surfacing data quicker and using AI-models to predict and identify areas of risk, customers have been able to reduce review cycle times by as much as 40% and locked a database just 2 days after last data in.

To learn more about ThoughtSphere and the platform's full suite of solutions, please visit thoughtsphere.com.

