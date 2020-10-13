ThoughtTrace Announces Kristina Peterson to Join as Senior Vice President of Power and Renewables

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtTrace, Inc., a leading Document Intelligence and Contract Analytics software company, is pleased to announce the addition of Kristina Peterson as Senior Vice President, Power and Renewables. In this new role, Ms. Peterson will provide senior leadership in sales and business development, and provide strategic guidance to ThoughtTrace customers in the power and renewables sectors.

ThoughtTrace, Inc. is a leader in the field and named one of the Best Workplaces in Texas in 2020 by Fortune. The AI-powered document intelligence software delivers answers to complex questions from domain-specific documents in minutes, and has unlocked hundreds of millions of dollars of value across sectors. The ThoughtTrace SaaS solution is in high demand by customers investing in infrastructure, asset management, and operations & maintenance. Clients leverage critical insights from the ThoughtTrace software during mergers & acquisitions/valuation, land lease management, risk management (legal, insurance, compliance), development, power marketing (curtailment, REC trading) and the analysis of growth potential in their portfolios.

Ms. Peterson joins ThoughtTrace from Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP), where she led its initial investment in the solar sector, acquiring TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global for $1.4 billion in equity investments in 2017. She has specialized in growing and scaling organizations in the power generation and renewables sectors throughout her career, and has held CEO, CFO and other senior leadership roles at EDF Renewables, Greenwood Energy, and Suntech Power. Her experience in M&A, asset management, finance and operations has reinforced her interest in utilizing AI and machine-based learning as productivity tools to better address the needs of the growing power and renewables industries. Ms. Peterson shifted to the solar industry from a successful career in investment banking at Citibank and ABN AMRO Bank in power project finance in the U.S. and Middle East.

"ThoughtTrace is thrilled to bring Kristina's experience in power, renewables, and finance to our team. Her track record as a senior executive in solar and other infrastructure investing, coupled with her involvement in transactions worth over $6 billion globally, is the perfect blend of experience to guide ThoughtTrace customers to increase ROI," said Kurt Kemmerly, Chief Customer Officer, ThoughtTrace.

"Ms. Peterson is a key hire that reinforces our commitment to innovation and expansion in the renewables sector. Together, we will work diligently to become a market-leading solution provider in this space, as we have in other verticals," said Nick Vandivere, Chief Executive Officer, ThoughtTrace. "Kristina will collaborate with our exceptionally strong sales and technical teams to take the ThoughtTrace solution for power and renewables to new heights for our customer-base."

Since the 2017 initial product release serving the domestic energy sector, ThoughtTrace has seen aggressive growth year-over-year through expanding energy offerings, as well as moving into new vertical markets with more investments in power, renewables, and real estate. Since 2019, the company has gained an impressive set of new customers in the space, including AES, Brookfield, CD Arevon, EDP Renewables SPower, as well as B2B corporations investing in sustainability initiatives - all using ThoughtTrace for asset management, M&A, and operations and maintenance. ThoughtTrace is releasing a new version of their solution in October 2020, which will define how organizations in complex industries achieve Document Understanding moving forward.

About ThoughtTrace:

ThoughtTrace creates the only industry-specific Document Intelligence and Contract Analytics platform that delivers value on day one with minimal training and setup. Leveraging AI/ML as a complement to human expertise, the ThoughtTrace platform identifies critical obligations in contracts exponentially faster and with greater accuracy than traditional methods. The software reads, organizes, and surfaces data that gives users operational agility and actionable insights for better decision making. ThoughtTrace is backed by a syndicate of investors led by Altira Group, Chevron Technology Ventures and McRock Capital. www.thoughttrace.com

Contact:

Brittany Bluestein

[email protected]

SOURCE ThoughtTrace, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.thoughttrace.com

