ThoughtWire Appoints Franco Castaldini as Chief Marketing Officer

TORONTO, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtWire, developers of the award-winning Ambiant™ IIoT platform, today announced it has appointed Franco Castaldini as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Vice President of Business Development. Castaldini is a veteran marketing executive with experience leading go-to-market strategies for GE Digital, Bit Stew Systems, and Software AG. Castaldini will assume responsibility for global marketing strategy and business development and will report directly to Michael Monteith, CEO of ThoughtWire.

"We are excited to have Franco join the ThoughtWire team," says Monteith. "His deep understanding of the IIoT platform and application markets and successful track record growing early stage companies make him a perfect fit. Franco's experience and leadership will make a significant impact on accelerating ThoughtWire's growth."

Most recently, Castaldini led the go-to-market strategy for Predix™ Studio at GE Digital and was a key member of the integration team following the acquisition of Bit Stew in late 2016. At Bit Stew, Castaldini was the company's Vice President of Marketing helping grow the company's revenue 200% YoY, ultimately leading to its acquisition by GE Digital for $208 million – Canada's largest financed exit of 2016. An entrepreneur at heart, Castaldini has held leadership positions in marketing, business development and product management for early, mid-size and Fortune 100 companies.

"Franco's experience at Bit Stew, his knowledge and visibility across IIoT use cases, technologies, and customer challenges will put ThoughtWire on a path to be the next great IIoT success story," says Salil Munjal, Managing Partner at Yaletown Partners and ThoughtWire's Board Chairman. "We're thrilled to have Franco join another Yaletown Partners portfolio company, and with the company's recent Series A financing, the team is now on a path to becoming a breakout success."

About ThoughtWire

ThoughtWire's Ambiant™ IIoT platform equips organizations with the capability to become smarter, safer, and more energy efficient by interconnecting and orchestrating their people, workflows, data and things. Healthcare providers, Smart cities and buildings, and advanced manufacturers use Ambiant to achieve intelligent automation and provide real-time guidance to staff so they can predict and resolve issues, achieve energy efficiency and deliver optimal experiences to patients, tenants and customers. Founded in 2009, and based in Toronto, ThoughtWire earned a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award in 2017 and was ranked a Gartner Cool Vendor 2016. Learn more at www.thoughtwire.com .

For further information: Claudia Moore, Material Insight - ThoughtWire Media Relations,

Phone: (403) 703-0029, Email: 193469@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thoughtwire-appoints-franco-castaldini-as-chief-marketing-officer-300630604.html

SOURCE ThoughtWire

Related Links

http://www.thoughtwire.com

