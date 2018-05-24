ThoughtWorks Announces Chris Murphy as Managing Director in North America

With a prior background as both a software developer and a technology lawyer, Chris joined ThoughtWorks in 2004 as associate general counsel in London. Over the past 14 years he has held a variety of leadership roles across the globe, most recently as managing director of Europe, Middle East and South Asia where he oversaw substantial expansion of the business and its influence.

In addition to driving business results, Chris was previously recognized as an Agent of Change by Management Today for his focus and commitment to driving gender equity in the workplace. As member of the global leadership team, Chris has been instrumental in increasing the representation of women technologists and fostering a workplace that welcomes and celebrates multifaceted experiences and identities.

"Chris enjoys an exceptional reputation for his transformative thinking and servant leadership style. Working with clients across sectors, such as financial services, travel, auto, and retail, he is viewed as a trusted partner that works collaboratively to deliver value to leading organizations grappling with complex technology-led transformations," said Guo Xiao, chief executive officer, ThoughtWorks. "Chris' market knowledge, world view and global experience perfectly positions him to take our North American business to new heights."

"I am honored and grateful to be given the opportunity to lead the business in the region where ThoughtWorks was founded 25 years ago," said Chris Murphy, managing director, North America. "With our heritage in software delivery and engineering excellence, product innovation, and transformational digital leadership, I look forward to continuing my work with clients, helping them obtain a sustained competitive position through the innovative application of technology."

