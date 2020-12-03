ThoughtWorks Announces Commitment To The Valuable 500

Today's announcement coincides with International Day of People with Disabilities , during a time when one billion 1 people - almost one in five (15%) of the world's population - are living with a disability. By joining other forward-thinking organizations in this initiative, ThoughtWorks will be driving a positive agenda forward, aimed at inclusivity for employees, clients and users of our technology living with disabilities. This announcement furthers ThoughtWorks' longstanding commitment to inclusion in the workplace.

Joining The Valuable 500 is an important step in our journey of inclusion as we strive to be a positive force for change

Since its founding, ThoughtWorks has rejected discrimination and inequality and has advocated for diversity and inclusion in the global technology space. ThoughtWorks aims to include all of society in its community through its technology, and recognizes that further efforts are necessary to specifically include people living with disabilities. This commitment marks an advancement of that journey.

Xiao Guo , president and chief executive officer of ThoughtWorks, commented; "Being a part of The Valuable 500 is a natural choice for ThoughtWorks; it is an important step in our journey of inclusion as we strive to be a positive force for change. We aspire to be a home for all technologists, and we will continue to take action to make that a reality. We are excited to learn and grow in this space and encourage others to think about how they can commit to disability inclusion."

"Our commitment to the Valuable 500 is true to ThoughtWorks' culture. We are a people business, a community of passionate individuals that are committed to building a better, more inclusive society and – through our work – to become advocates for sustainable, positive social change."

Caroline Casey , founder of The Valuable 500, has commented; "As we near the end of 2020 and reflect on what has been the most disruptive year to date, we have seen in so many cases the world come together in solidarity. We now need to see this approach being applied to the inclusion revolution, and in particular the fight for disability inclusion. We are delighted to welcome ThoughtWorks as a member of The Valuable 500. We are building a powerful business community who are coming together to fight for disability inclusion globally."

About The Valuable 500

The Valuable 500 is a business to business initiative catalysing the influence of large private sector corporations in national and international markets – a community of up to 500 CEOs committed to disability inclusion. This global community is revolutionizing disability inclusion through business leadership and opportunity.

About ThoughtWorks

We are a software consultancy and community of passionate purpose-led individuals, 7000+ people strong across 43 offices in 14 countries. Over our 25+ year history, we have helped our clients solve complex business problems where technology is the differentiator. When the only constant is change, we prepare you for the unpredictable.

