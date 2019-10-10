ThoughtWorks Announces Former Tata Executive Julie Woods-Moss as New Global Chief Marketing Officer

Prior to joining ThoughtWorks, Julie served as the chief marketing officer and innovation officer for Tata Communications, responsible for all company-wide marketing and communications. She also led the innovation mandate for the company, working closely with the start-up ecosystems and academia as well as leading the internal entrepreneurship program at Tata Communications.

Julie brings more than 20 years of experience in senior executive roles in leading international corporations including IBM, UPC (part of Liberty Media group) and BT. At IBM, she served as the director of global sales and distribution for mobile solutions; global director of marketing for IBM's $40 billion small and medium enterprise business; and chief operating officer of emerging markets.

"I am excited to work alongside an incredible team of passionate technologists and marketers who help clients navigate disruption, build strong foundations and create impactful digital capabilities. I have always admired the diverse backgrounds and skill-sets of ThoughtWorkers, and together, we have a great opportunity to steer the global conversation and create an equitable and socially inclusive future," said Julie Woods-Moss, chief marketing officer of ThoughtWorks. "The role of women in STEM has been a lifelong passion of mine, and I am humbled to work alongside my new colleagues who have been a leading voice on the topic for over two decades."

"Over the last 25-plus years, ThoughtWorks has created a dynamic global community of passionate technologists who seek to empower people with new skills, tools, and platforms. Julie joining our team will help us tell our story and mission in new and dynamic ways," said Guo Xiao , president, and chief executive officer of ThoughtWorks. "We are thrilled to have Julie join our global leadership team and provide her unique expertise as we further scale and grow."

