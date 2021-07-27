Thoughtworks appoints Gina Loften and Bob Brennan to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoughtworks , a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced that Gina Loften and Bob Brennan have been appointed to its board of directors.

"We are delighted to announce two outstanding additions to the Thoughtworks board. Gina is a well known technology industry veteran with a track record for building diverse, high-performing teams, successfully putting innovation into practice and delivering business and shareholder value. Bob has a strong background in technology and an excellent track record scaling enterprise businesses at various stages of growth and sizes," said Guo Xiao, Thoughtworks' president and chief executive officer.

About the new members of the board

Gina Loften

Gina Loften was most recently the chief technology officer for Microsoft US. Previously, Gina has held executive positions in research, development, sales and consulting services at both International Business Machines (IBM) and Microsoft, Inc.

Gina is an independent board director for the public company TTEC Holdings, Inc. and the private company Foursquare. Active in her community, Gina is also on the board of the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, North Carolina. She has previously served on the boards of George Mason Research Foundation, Rise Against Hunger and on the advisory council for the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations. Gina's work and leadership has been recognized in US Black Engineer, ExecutiveGov, NC Business magazine and Diversity Woman magazine, as one of "The Elite 100" in corporate America. Gina has also been published addressing topics as diverse as how artificial intelligence can help mental health among veterans, the true value of data for government and how open source can bring agencies to the cloud.

Bob Brennan

Bob Brennan is the board chair of private companies Fairwinds and BitSight Technologies and an advisor and mentor at Entrepreneurship for All Roxbury (EforAll). Previously, Bob was the executive director of Computer Associates and chair and chief executive officer of Veracode.

Prior to Veracode, Bob was a director and the president and chief executive officer at Iron Mountain, a publicly traded company. He was also previously chair and chief executive officer of Connected Corporation. Bob was also general manager for Network and Service Management at Cisco after being chief executive officer for American Internet.

