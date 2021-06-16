ThoughtWorks Appoints Ian Davis and Roxanne Taylor to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtWorks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced that Ian Davis and Roxanne Taylor have been appointed to its Board of Directors with Davis serving as Board Chair starting in July.

"We are excited to welcome Ian and Roxanne to the ThoughtWorks Board," said Guo Xiao, ThoughtWorks' president and CEO. "Ian will bring his experience of leading and growing one of the world's most iconic professional services firms where he advised some of the world's largest companies on transformation. Roxanne is known for her successful track record building strong brands with purpose and developing a culture of innovation, inclusivity and diversity. We believe their appointments strengthen our Board and reflect our ongoing commitment to bring new perspectives to the Board."

About the New Members of the Board

Ian Davis

Davis is currently the non-executive Chair of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, a non-executive Director of Johnson & Johnson Inc. and Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC, and a Senior Advisor at Apax Partners.

He retired from McKinsey & Company in 2010 as a Senior Partner, having served as Chair and Worldwide Managing Director from 2003 until 2009. In his more than 30 years at McKinsey, he served as a consultant to a range of global organizations across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Prior to becoming Chair and Worldwide Managing Director, he was Managing Partner of McKinsey's practice in the United Kingdom and Ireland. His experience included oversight for McKinsey clients and services in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Roxanne Taylor

Taylor is the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). Prior to MSK, she spent 23 years at Accenture — including more than ten years as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Her accomplishments include the company's growth into one of the world's leading brands.

She serves as a Director of Whalar, Pure Storage, OpenX, and Fyllo. Taylor also serves on the Board of Reporters Without Borders and the US chapter of Reporters Sans Frontières.

Taylor has been named one of Forbes's "World's Most Influential CMOs," included in FierceCMO's "B2B CMOs to Watch," and selected for a Changing the Game Award by the Advertising Women of New York (now called She Runs It). She is a member of the Arthur W. Page Society, the Committee of 200, and the Women's Forum.

About ThoughtWorks

We are a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. ThoughtWorks is a community of passionate purpose-led individuals, 9,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over our 25+ year history, we have helped our clients solve complex business problems where technology is the differentiator. When the only constant is change, we prepare you for the unpredictable.

