Thoughtworks launches a new brand position - creating extraordinary impact together - and unveils new logo and visual identity

Over the past year, Thoughtworks has earned its position as a market leader in digital innovation and a technology visionary with a commitment to social impact that has been front and center since the company's founding. Fueled by an investment of $720 million in 2021 and the acquisitions of Gemini Solutions and Fourkind, the company has grown to 9,000+ Thoughtworkers strong across 48 offices in 17 countries and over 300 clients. Today's launch reflects this evolution.

"We've lived through extraordinary times in the past few years. Our expectations have changed and working with purpose-led companies matters more now than ever before. This presented us with the opportunity to evolve the logo and visual identity to be more reflective of how committed we are to creating extraordinary impact on the world through our culture and technology excellence," said Julie Woods-Moss, Chief Marketing Officer of Thoughtworks. "Today's reboot of our logo, visual identity and positioning is a clear illustration of this unity and also a direct reflection of the value we deliver to our clients — creative, multi-faceted, future-facing, and modern."

The new logo incorporates an icon called an Oblique in front of the company name that signifies that we are always moving forward in pursuit of technological excellence. The Oblique is a way of representing how the company embraces contradictions and shows Thoughtworks' dynamic personality — adventurous and analytical, opinionated and creative, professional and casual, dependable and surprising — as we deliver value fast to clients.

Valuing digital accessibility and sustainable technologies informed many design decisions. The reimagined color palette combines with new variable fonts, setting the course for unique visual styles that meet people's display preferences. This continues the work towards more inclusive technology that can be used by all. It's another example of the visual identity truly representing Thoughtworks' passion for inclusivity.

The emphasis on employees, clients and why clients partner with Thoughtworks is the essence of the new tagline "Delivering extraordinary impact together." For over 27 years, Thoughtworks has been making extraordinary impact together with its clients and partners. The new tagline shows how Thoughtworks is helping to accelerate what's next for clients, whether that is accelerating innovation, transformation or value.

Thoughtworks' in-house brand and creative team designed the new logo and the core visual elements including a more modern, crafted wordmark; variable fonts; a simplified color palette and classic layouts; distinctive photography; and a new element, illustration. The steering committee of 30+ Thoughtworkers from all functions across the globe utilized agile design and testing methods over five sprints to gain key learnings along the way to create this new identity.

