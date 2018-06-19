ThoughtWorks Launches Gauge - A Free and Open Source Test Automation Framework

In today's hypercompetitive market, the speed at which software is designed and delivered is accelerating and test automation is becoming increasingly valuable. The launch of Gauge builds on ThoughtWorks' ongoing commitment to open source and their work helping organizations continuously improve and deliver quality software.

"ThoughtWorks has a rich history with test automation, so we are painfully aware of the need for better tools in this space," said David Rice, managing director of ThoughtWorks Products. "We built Gauge to remove many of the headaches that continually plague our teams when authoring and maintaining automated acceptance suites."

"Gauge is really just the first step. In the coming months we will be releasing tools to make these tests even faster and more stable," said Dr. Rebecca Parsons, chief technology officer, ThoughtWorks. "Beyond that we will look to leverage our ongoing R&D in the area of test data management."

Gauge is designed with reusability and refactorability at its core which allows users to:

Write specifications in markdown

Script tests in the language/s of their choice (Javascript, C#, Python, Java, Ruby, etc.)

Create tests in the IDE of their choice (Visual Studio, VS Code, IntelliJ, etc.)

Run tests in parallel

Generate custom reports

Develop bespoke plugins for custom requirements

"We have a complex Web UI that we run hundreds of tests on, across multiple browser permutations," said Chris Stanush, test automation engineer and early user of the product. "Gauge has revolutionized our automated testing process, allowing us to write an automated testing framework that is simple to use, even for non-technical users."

Gauge solves real problems with test maintenance thanks to its contributors and growing community of early adopters. For more information visit www.gauge.org, follow us on twitter or check out our code on GitHub.

About ThoughtWorks

ThoughtWorks is a software company and community of passionate, purpose-led individuals that specialize in software consulting, delivery and products. We think disruptively to deliver technology to address our clients' toughest challenges, all while seeking to revolutionize the IT industry and create positive social change. We make pioneering tools for software teams who aspire to be great. Our products help organizations continuously improve and deliver quality software for their most critical needs.

