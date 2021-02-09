ThoughtWorks Partners with VA to Launch VANotify, Adding Digital Notifications Capability to Better Engage Veterans

The chatbot and VANotify are just two examples of how ThoughtWorks rapidly builds technology to drive immediate impact. Tweet this

The VANotify codebase was originally branched from the UK and Canadian Digital Services' teams Notify, demonstrating ThoughtWorks' and VA's commitment to collaboration and the use of open source software to rapidly improve government services.

"We are incredibly proud of what we've been able to accomplish alongside the VA and look forward to building out new VANotify features in the coming months," said Chris Murphy , chief executive officer of ThoughtWorks North America. "Since VANotify's phased launch on October 21st, more than 1.5 million digital notifications have already been sent, with an open rate of about 70%. Even more importantly, we're humbled to know that our work modernizing VA communications is in a small way helping to improve the lives of our nation's Veterans."

"At the VA, we are constantly looking for new ways to enhance our service to Veterans, and partnering with software-driven firms has demonstrated the power of technology to transform customer experience," said Charles Worthington, chief technology officer for OIT. "By implementing the VANotify system, our Veterans now have almost instant assurance that their inquiries are being handled, while also cutting down the time our teams previously spent sending out paper communications and answering questions through our call center."

ThoughtWorks previously partnered with OIT to develop a chatbot that allowed Veterans to ask important questions about COVID-19 and VA benefits and services. The chatbot and VANotify are just two examples of how ThoughtWorks rapidly builds technology to drive immediate impact and value for clients. This work is part of ThoughtWorks' effort to bring better technology and best in class solutions to the public sector. To learn more about how ThoughtWorks helps organizations solve complex problems with technology, visit ThoughtWorks.com/clients .

