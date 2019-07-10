ThoughtWorks Releases Taiko - A Free and Open Source Browser Automation Tool

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy, today announced the availability of Taiko 1.0, an open source browser automation tool which is available to download for free. Taiko is sponsored by the same ThoughtWorks team that created the free and open source test automation framework Gauge.

"Together, Taiko and Gauge provide software developers, IT leaders, and their organizations reliable test automation - which is the backbone for continuous delivery," said Mansi Shah, Managing Director and Head of Operations, ThoughtWorks Products.

ThoughtWorks, dedicated to promoting solid technical practices, has a rich history of supporting open source software, including testing tools Selenium and Mountebank. Our 25+ years experience developing software has taught us how crucial software testing is to developing quality products.

Taiko addresses the last mile to reliable testing, fixes the underlying problem behind 'flaky tests' and improves the browser automation experience. The tool features an interactive recorder and a powerful API that provides

Smart Selectors

Ability to handle XHR and dynamic content

Request/Response stubbing and mocking

"Taiko's highly readable design patterns and APIs allow the user to focus on the task at hand, writing the most reliable test suite possible," said Dmitry Vinnik, Lead Software Engineer at Salesforce. "Less time is spent looking for selectors, hooks or other references, making the tool efficient and a time-saver."

Taiko provides reliable browser automation and its community of contributors is growing. To learn more, follow along on Twitter or check out the code on Github.

About ThoughtWorks

We are a software consultancy and community of passionate purpose-led individuals, 6000+ people strong across 40 offices in 14 countries. We think disruptively to deliver technology to address our clients' toughest challenges all while seeking to revolutionize the IT industry and create positive social change. We make pioneering tools for software teams who aspire to be great. Our products help organizations continuously improve and deliver quality software for their most critical needs.

