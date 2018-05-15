ThoughtWorks' Technology Radar Identifies Security and Mature Engineering Practices As Critical Success Factors for IoT Ecosystems

"The types and number of connected devices is growing rapidly; navigating the complex world of networked and connected things requires technology leaders to evolve how they think about the architecture of their systems and their approach to providing solutions for their organizations," said Dr. Rebecca Parsons, Chief Technology Officer of ThoughtWorks. "If you want to unlock and exploit the value of IoT in your organization, you need to think creatively about potential solutions, and use mature engineering practices to achieve software excellence."

"When it comes to IoT, it's a mistake to focus solely on the devices. The real key is creating an ecosystem where devices can collaborate and where cloud services can capture and analyze data coming from those devices in real time. Insights from IoT can drive highly differentiated user experiences in a competitive market," said Mike Mason, Global Head of Technology, ThoughtWorks.

The notable themes in this edition of Technology Radar include:

Browser bulks up, server slims down

The need for better user experiences continues to push functionality into the browser, and many back-end services become thinner and less complex as a result.





While organizations continue to mature in their use of cloud technologies, an inevitable creeping complexity always accompanies building real solutions with these new pieces.





We see a shift in the traditional "lock everything down globally" approach to a more nuanced, localized approach. We welcome this shift, especially when tools and automation can ensure equal or better compliance.





The Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem continues to evolve at a steady and strong pace and includes critical success factors such as security and maturing engineering practices.

If your organization is interested in mapping your technology portfolio and objectively assessing what's working and isn't, we encourage you to use this open-source visualization tool and build your own Technology Radar in order to:

Objectively assess what's working and what isn't.

Pollinate innovation across teams and experiment accordingly.

Balance the risk in technology portfolios.

Determine the type of technology organization you want to be.

Break down silos and improve communication.

Visit ThoughtWorks.com/radar to access the interactive version of the report or to download the PDF version.

