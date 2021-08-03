ThoughtWorld Closes Investment Round with $2M Haul

You have to see ThoughtWorld to believe it. The immersive social media platform feels like a 3D gaming environment where popular thoughts rise like mountains and unpopular thoughts sink to the ground as the program renders a stunning horizon.

This round of investment will be used to continue building critical infrastructure, add an ever-changing stream of art using the company's patent-pending 3D technology, and establish an active user base.

Alpha testing of the platform opened to the general public on July 21, 2021.

ThoughtWorld began development in December 2020 and has made incredible progress in six months. The concept has brought together a proven, talented leadership team distinguished in a wide variety of disciplines.

The creators of ThoughtWorld (thoughtworld.com), designed an innovative online space where people can safely and anonymously share their thoughts, see what others think, and add real value to public conversation. ThoughtWorld Founder and CEO Robert Ming created this breathtaking tool as a way to cut through the clutter found on most social media platforms. The goal is to encourage honest engagement and collaboration.

