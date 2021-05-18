Thousand Collaborates with Next Generation of Cyclists to Launch Thousand Jr. Bike Helmet Collection

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand, creators of classically-designed and innovative bicycle helmets, is proud to announce Thousand Jr., a line of kids' bike helmets and accessories, featuring a kid-size of its popular Heritage adult helmet in four distinctive colorways, corresponding bicycle bells and a variety of sticker packs to let kids express their unique style and point of view. This launch marks Thousand's third helmet design and its first for children.

"We are founded on guiding values of community and diversity, which includes the next generation of cyclists," said Gloria Hwang, founder and CEO, Thousand. "We want to encourage kids to have a say in their own safety and expression of personal style and identity, so we gave them a seat at the table in designing a collection that reflects their needs and wants. With Thousand Jr., young riders can independently practice safety, flex their creative muscles and define their own unique style."

Fostering values like understanding inclusivity, a growing awareness of social issues and a strong focus on identity expression in the 5-11 age group was central to crafting the Thousand Jr. line. After interviewing more than 100 kids, Thousand determined design elements such as colorways, finishes and themes of sticker packs based on the feedback of self-identified girls, boys and gender nonbinary participants in the focus groups.

Modeled closely after Thousand's adult Heritage helmet, the Thousand Jr. helmet (MSRP $60) will be offered in Going Green, Power Pink, Blazing Blue and Standout Sparkle in a one-size-fits-all range (49-53 cm) with a dial fit system for custom fit and comfort. Each lid will feature eco-friendly, vegan leather straps, a no-pinch magnetic buckle with the Thousand logo, six large vents and chin padding. The lightweight, hardshell construction is CPSC, CE 1078, ASTM F1492 certified. Each helmet includes a Thousand Jr. sticker pack with 16 reflective and removable, colorful decals.

The Thousand Jr. line also includes accessories, sold separately, that enhance safety and expression and are designed to complement the helmet colorways. The line is launching with a Thousand Jr. bicycle bell (MSRP $16) in four unique designs and three themed sticker packs (MSRP $7) -- Junior Activist, Super Shapes and Lots of Letters -- which are each carefully curated to celebrate children's interest in caring for the planet and to nurture imaginative and creative self-expression.

About Thousand

Thousand was founded in 2015 after a friend of CEO and founder Gloria Hwang passed away from a bicycle accident. The mission behind the sustainable and vintage-inspired helmet brand was to make safety seamless. Hwang wanted riders to have a helmet that could provide safety and compliment style. Initiated as a Kickstarter campaign, Thousand raised enough for initial helmet molds in one week. The Los Angeles-based brand has since established itself as the top choice for modern urban cyclists. A Public Benefit Corporation, Thousand concentrates on social impact with sustainability as it's driving force.

