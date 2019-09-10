Thousand Hills Leading the Re-Generation

In addition, Thousand Hills is proudly the premier member of Regenerative Rewards™, a B2B retailer rewards program. The new, exciting program enhances and improves retailers' business with a regenerative platform. The program model is easy: 1) purchase, 2) submit and 3) redeem. Purchase qualifying products from Regenerative Rewards member manufacturers, submit your purchase verification and redeem your points for rewards to support your retail operation. Regenerative Rewards provides a platform bringing together companies reflecting regenerative practices while strengthening and regenerating our food system.

Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed and Regenerative Rewards are both eager to make their debut at Expo East in Baltimore, MD on September 12th-14th. Visit booths 1247 and 1248 to view educational material, Regenerative Rewards bonus point cards, an interactive photo booth, soil demonstration, and samples of delicious regeneratively-raised grass fed beef products. Stop by to learn more, sample delicious products, and feel well by doing good.

About Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed

Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed uses regenerative agriculture practices to holistically manage their land and animals. They do not allow confinement feeding, grain, grain by-products or GMO plants.

Mission: To nourish soil, plants, cattle and people by holistically grazing cattle for their lifetime.

About Regenerative Rewards

Regenerative Rewards is an easy and free program for retailers to earn rewards that enhance their business. By purchasing eligible branded products from Member Manufacturers, points earned are redeemed rewards. There is no charge to the retailer, and it is very easy to participate. Regenerative Rewards is owned and operated by RealTime Solutions, an organization leading the way in B2B rewards programs across foodservice segments since 1997.

RealTime Solutions Mission: We deliver smart insights, food industry expertise, courageous ideas and authentic relationships.

