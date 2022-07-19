Thousand Takes the Next Step Towards Safety in Urban Mobility with New Traveler Lights

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand , creators of stylistically-designed and innovative bicycle helmets, is expanding its collection of mobility-friendly, safety-oriented product offerings to include front and rear lights for bikes, scooters and other forms of micromobility. Intuitively designed for exercise, commuting or running errands, the new Traveler Lights empower riders to seamlessly access their city from day to night.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, 938 bicyclists were killed in traffic crashes in 2020 - nearly a nine percent increase over 2019 - the majority of which occur on urban streets between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. In addition to wearing a proper fitting helmet, visibility is a critical rule for remaining safe on the roads.

"Thousand was founded with the intention of helping our communities opt into safety, beginning with the choice to wear a helmet," said Gloria Hwang, founder and CEO, Thousand. "The Traveler Lights represent our broader vision to encourage safe urban mobility through stylish, sustainable and user-friendly products that riders choose to use. By enhancing riders' visibility, we want to promote movement by micromobility no matter the season or time of day."

Inspired by the lens of a camera, the Traveler Lights' dial allows riders to toggle between three modes quickly and intuitively. The front and rear lights each feature three modes with various lumen outputs and runtimes designed for use at all times of day. A quick two hour charge time ensures the lights are bright for the next ride. The Traveler Lights are available as a set (MSRP $65) or as individual front and rear lights (MSRP $35), and are compatible with a variety of handlebars and seatposts. The lightweight lights (40g) attach magnetically to their mounts (20g) for simple removal and installation while the mount remains securely set in place.

Features:

Eco Flash (Front: 30 lumens / 36 hour runtime; Rear: 10 lumens / 22 hours): Perfect for dawn and dusk commutes.

(Front: 30 lumens / 36 hour runtime; Rear: 10 lumens / 22 hours): Perfect for dawn and dusk commutes. Solid (Front: 100 lumens / 8 hour runtime; Rear: 35 lumens / 4.5 hours): Intended for night riding when a consistent light is required.

Daylight Flash (Front: 250 lumens / 6 hour runtime; Rear: 80 lumens / 3.75 hours): The brightest offering for enhanced visibility during mid-day rides.

The Traveler Lights are available in three colors including Speedway Creme, Stealth Black and Thousand Navy. Additional details are available in the tech sheet along with images .

Thousand utilized a human-centered design process when designing each of its helmet models - the Heritage, Chapter MIPS and Thousand Jr. - and the brand leaned into real riders once again for input in the development of the Traveler Lights. Through the process, it became clear that convenience, simplicity and style were the key factors that riders looked for in a light. The Traveler Lights address each of these details directly in simple-to-use and intuitively designed front and rear lights, made for urban travelers on the go.

About Thousand

Thousand was founded in 2015 after a friend of CEO and founder Gloria Hwang passed away from a bicycle accident. The mission behind the sustainable and vintage-inspired helmet brand was to make safety seamless. Hwang wanted riders to have a helmet that could provide safety and compliment style. Initiated as a Kickstarter campaign, Thousand raised enough for initial helmet molds in one week. The Los Angeles-based brand has since established itself as the top choice for modern urban cyclists. A Public Benefit Corporation, Thousand concentrates on social impact with sustainability as its driving force.

