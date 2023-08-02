Thousand Trails Campgrounds and Encore RV Resorts Announce 49 Properties Earn the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award

News provided by

Encore and Thousand Trails

02 Aug, 2023, 08:51 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand Trails Campgrounds and Encore RV Resorts, which provide vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top camping and resort destinations, announced that 49 of their properties received the 2023 Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice award. Five winners received the award for the first time, including popular Florida Keys destination, Encore Fiesta Key, and Pacific Coast hotspot, Marina Dunes RV Resort in Marina, CA. The remaining properties are multi-year recipients, including Grey's Point Camp along Virginia's Rappahannock River and Encore Sunshine Travel, a Treasure Coast destination in Vero Beach, FL, which are among 16 properties receiving the award for at least five straight years. Thousand Trails Orlando is one of two properties continuing its incredible streak, receiving the Tripadvisor recognition for the ninth consecutive year.

Continue Reading
Located on its own island, Encore Fiesta Key RV Resort is a first time Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice award winner. Surrounded by incredible ocean views, the resort offers the conveniences of a restaurant, beach bar, swimming pool, hot tubs and marina with plenty of areas to relax or enjoy all the water recreation activities guests can imagine. Visitors enjoy the stunning sunsets from the comfort of their RV site or by cozying up in a colorful cottage, located off the water’s edge.
Located on its own island, Encore Fiesta Key RV Resort is a first time Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice award winner. Surrounded by incredible ocean views, the resort offers the conveniences of a restaurant, beach bar, swimming pool, hot tubs and marina with plenty of areas to relax or enjoy all the water recreation activities guests can imagine. Visitors enjoy the stunning sunsets from the comfort of their RV site or by cozying up in a colorful cottage, located off the water’s edge.

Tripadvisor collects the customer reviews, ratings, and saves shared by travelers across the globe and uses the information to spotlight the very best destinations with the Travelers' Choice award. Only about 10% of businesses listed on Tripadvisor receive a Travelers' Choice award.

"We truly value the customer experience at our resorts and campgrounds and having 49 of our properties recognized with the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award illustrates what our teams strive to deliver on a daily basis," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Encore and Thousand Trails. "These awards exemplify the efforts of our property teams and all they do to provide our guests with positive, lasting memories."

Guests can visit ThousandTrails.com to book RV sites, tent sites, and a range of unique accommodations including yurts, cabins, cottages, conventional tiny houses and even container tiny houses, with a variety of features and amenities to complement every vacation.

To qualify for the Travelers' Choice award, businesses must maintain an overall Tripadvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, receive a minimum number of reviews in the 12-month period in which the data was analyzed and be listed on Tripadvisor for at least one year.

About Encore and Thousand Trails
Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of more than 220 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising nearly 90,000 sites. Encore, Thousand Trails, and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information, visit ThousandTrails.com.

SOURCE Encore and Thousand Trails

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.