Thousand Trails Campgrounds and Encore RV Resorts Announce 50 Properties Earn the 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand Trails campgrounds and Encore RV resorts, which provide vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top camping and resort destinations across the nation, announced that 50 of their properties received the 2024 Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice award. Two California winners received the award for the first time, the Pacific Coast hotspots Oceanside RV Resort and Santa Cruz Ranch Campground. The remaining properties are all multi-year recipients, including Bethpage Camp-Resort located in Virginia's Chesapeake Bay and Lake George Escape Campground, an upstate New York getaway along the Schroon River in the 6-million-acre Adirondack Park. Thousand Trails Orlando, the popular central Florida destination, also continued its remarkable streak, receiving the Tripadvisor recognition for the 10th consecutive year.

Located just north of San Diego, CA, Oceanside RV Resort is a first time Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice award winner. With Pacific Ocean breezes, the resort offers the perfect blend of beach access and the best of Southern California vibes. Oceanside RV Resort is the ideal choice for tent camping and RV enthusiasts alike, with spacious sites, well-maintained facilities, and access to the nearby beach.

Tripadvisor collects the customer reviews, ratings, and saves shared by travelers across the globe and uses the information to spotlight top destinations with the Travelers' Choice award. Only about 10% of businesses listed on Tripadvisor receive a Travelers' Choice award.

"Having 50 of our campground resorts recognized with the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award truly celebrates what our customers feel on a daily basis," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Encore and Thousand Trails. "The recognition is a testament to the efforts of our property teams, who work hard to provide guests with positive experiences that help them make lasting memories."

Guests can visit ThousandTrails.com to book RV sites, tent sites, and a range of unique accommodations including yurts, cabins, cottages, conventional tiny houses and even container tiny houses, with a variety of features and amenities to complement every vacation.

To qualify for the Travelers' Choice award, businesses must maintain an overall Tripadvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, receive a minimum number of reviews in the 12-month period in which the data was analyzed, and be listed on Tripadvisor for at least one year.

About Encore and Thousand Trails

Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of more than 220 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising over 90,000 sites. Encore, Thousand Trails, and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information, visit ThousandTrails.com.

SOURCE Encore and Thousand Trails