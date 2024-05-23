Thousand Trails Commemorates 55th Anniversary with Annual 100 Days of Camping Campaign

#100DaysOfCamping Kicks Off the Summer Camping Season

CHICAGO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 55 years in business, Thousand Trails, a leading campground network that provides travelers the chance to experience top outdoor vacation destinations across North America, is launching its 10th annual #100DaysOfCamping summer campaign. Since 2015, the annual tradition starts Memorial Day weekend, as the contest encourages travelers across the country to get outside and camp throughout the summer season.

ThousandTrails.com is celebrating 55 years in business with the 10th annual #100DaysOfCamping summer campaign. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the contest encourages travelers across the country to get outside and camp throughout the summer season. Thousand Trails Chehalis (pictured) is also celebrating 55 years as the first Thousand Trails campground in a network of more than 80 top RV resorts and campgrounds across North America.

With approximately 100 days to enjoy between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day, Thousand Trails honors these popular summer days as the featured #100DaysofCamping. Guests are encouraged to take part in the #100DaysofCamping campaign as a pledge to find your summertime, find yourself and find your happy place with Thousand Trails.

This year, the popular Thousand Trails rally towels are made from microfiber, dry fit material, offering a new look and feel for guests who receive the towels at check-in over Memorial Day weekend. Guests are encouraged to display the rally towels in their camping photos all summer long, posting to social media with the hashtag #100DaysofCamping or uploading photos to www.100DaysofCamping.com. Each post or submission provides participants an opportunity to win the grand prize package which includes a Coleman© dinnerware set, a Solo Stove© bonfire, a GCI© Kickback rocker chair, a Rumpl© camping blanket, a 1927 Smores© Kit, a Thousand Trails Yeti© and belt bag, plus a Thousand Trails Camping Pass with the Trails Collection (Total Est Value: $2200).

"Thousand Trails regularly hosts events and activities throughout the year, but during our 55th anniversary and 10th season of #100DaysOfCamping campaign, visitors to our campgrounds should anticipate even more fun than usual," said Pat Zamora, spokeswoman for Thousand Trails. "Providing unique opportunities and encouraging our guests to find their happy place is a way Thousand Trails can help create special memories this camping season."

About Thousand Trails

Thousand Trails provides top RV resorts and campgrounds across North America with over 80 locations in 23 states and British Columbia, Canada. Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information, please visit ThousandTrails.com. Official Rules for the 2024 #100DaysofCamping Photo Contest can be found here.

