Thousand Trails Concludes Year-Long 50th Anniversary Celebration Year Filled with Events, Giveaways and Time Capsules

Each of the 81 Thousand Trails campgrounds sponsored a custom-created time capsule, which was filled with items contributed by campers and staff that represent the Thousand Trails camping experience. Capsule items included Thousand Trails rally towels, handmade crafts from individual campers and campground maps, among a variety of memorabilia.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary, Thousand Trails offered to host 50 free nights for nonprofit For Pete's Sake, which enables cancer patients and their loved ones to relax and strengthen their relationships, providing transformative respite experiences. After completing the 50-night commitment in June, Thousand Trails offered an additional 50 nights for patient stays.

"2019 was a special year for Thousand Trails campgrounds as we celebrated 50 years in the camping industry," said Pat Zamora, marketing vice president for Thousand Trails. "It was a great opportunity to thank our many loyal campers with special events."

Founded in 1969 with the purchase of 640 acres in Chehalis, Washington, Thousand Trails has become one of the largest networks of RV resorts and campgrounds in North America. Well positioned in the growing RV industry, Thousand Trails looks forward to the next 50 years of helping people enjoy the outdoors in some of the most beautiful destinations in North America.

Thousand Trails

Thousand Trails provides top RV resorts and campgrounds in North America with over 80 locations in 22 states and British Columbia, Canada. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information please visit ThousandTrails.com.

SOURCE Thousand Trails

Related Links

http://www.ThousandTrails.com

